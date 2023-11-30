Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Sveti Vlas

Residential properties for sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

apartments
469
houses
21
490 properties total found
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
We would like to offer an apartment with one bedroom in the luxurious complex Ipanema Beach …
€157,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 2
We would like to offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment in the gated complex Aqua Dreams in …
€97,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 2
Предлагаем к покупке трехкомнатный апартамент в комплексе «Magic Dreams» в курортном городе …
€97,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 7
Предлагаем к покупке апартамент с одной спальней на первой линии моря в курортном городе Свя…
€95,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
We would like to offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment in the living complex Lazur 5 in St.…
€89,900
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 4
We are happy to make you a great proposal for a large apartment with one bedroom in a pleasa…
€145,600
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 3
We would like to offer you to buy a two-bedroom apartment in the Villa Sveti Vlas living com…
€139,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 5
We would like to offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment on the first sea line in the Ipanema…
€131,300
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3
We would like to offer you to buy an apartment with 2 bedrooms in the Garden of Eden gated c…
€117,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 6
Предлагаем к покупке апартамент с двумя спальнями на первой линии моря в курортном городе Св…
€129,900
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
We would like to offer for buying apartments from a developer in the Helios living complex i…
€88,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3
Предлагаем к продаже апартамент с одной спальней в комплексе класса люкс на первой линии мор…
€112,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2
We would like to offer for purchase a one-bedroom apartment in the resort town of St. Vlas o…
€82,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 12
Предлагаем к покупке двухэтажный таунхаус в комплексе «Mirni» в курортном городе Святой Влас…
€126,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
We would like to offer for sale apartments from a developer in the Sun Wave living complex i…
€81,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 4
We are glad to offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment in the living complex Villa Antorini w…
€80,800
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1
A new sales proposal in the Malkata Vodenitsa residential complex is for a two-bedroom apart…
€120,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 4
We would like to offer you an apartment with one bedroom on the first sea line in the living…
€100,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 2
Предлагаем к покупке трехкомнатный апартамент в комплексе «Compass» в курортном городе Свято…
€120,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1
We are pleased to offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment in the living complex Ipanema Beach…
€100,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4
We would like to offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment in the Villa Aristo gated community …
€99,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 4
Предлагаем к покупке трехкомнатную квартиру в Святом Власе в комплексе «Marina View Fort Bea…
€79,900
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
We offer for sale an apartment with a large terrace and sea views in the Sea Fort living com…
€79,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1
It is a pleasure for us to propose to you a one-bedroom apartment in the Macon Residence gat…
€78,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
We would like to offer for your attention a one-bedroom apartment in the resort town of St. …
€77,200
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2
Предлагаем к покупке апартамент с двумя спальнями в комплексе «Imperial Fort Club» в городе …
€76,900
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 4
We would like to offer you to buy a one-bedroom apartment in the luxurious complex in St. Vl…
€76,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 4
We would like to offer for sale an apartment with one bedroom near the sea in the Sky Dreams…
€76,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 4
Святой Влас - идеальное место для активного или семейного отдыха в сочетании с горным и морс…
€66,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Предлагаем к покупке двухкомнатный апартамент на первой линии моря в комплексе «Shato Neseba…
€72,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir