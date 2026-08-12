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Warehouses for sale in Bulgaria

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сommercial properties
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2 properties total found
Warehouse in Karnobat, Bulgaria
Warehouse
Karnobat, Bulgaria
Description of object: For sale is a warehouse/building located in the area of the train sta…
$463,543
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Warehouse 2 500 m² in Voluyak, Bulgaria
Warehouse 2 500 m²
Voluyak, Bulgaria
Area 2 500 m²
QUADRAT Agency offers to your attention a new warehouse, production and commercial base in t…
$1,67M
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