Apartments by the sea in Bulgaria have always been popular with buyers. But a special category of real estate is housing with the most beautiful view from the window, and today we have prepared a selection of such apartments.

Apartment with a total area of 108 м² for €180,000

2 room apartment Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria € 180,000 3 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m² 6/6 Floor

In the popular tourist destination Sveti Vlas, an apartment with a total area of 108 sq.m. is on sale. The apartment is located on the top floor of a six-storey building. According to the seller, the house is located in the luxury complex Dolce Vita 2. The complex is located on the first line to the beach and within walking distance of the popular yacht port Marina Dinevi and all necessary infrastructure: supermarkets, a tennis court, an amphitheater, a church, a bus stop, a currency exchange, and a children’s playground. The complex has a swimming pool, restaurant, and secure parking.

The apartment layout includes a spacious living room with a kitchen and dining area, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and three balconies. The apartment is fully furnished and equipped with all necessary appliances. The design of the rental apartment is made in a classic style.

The main advantage of this apartment is the beautiful sea view which you can enjoy from your own balcony.

Apartment with a total area of 100 м² for €185,000

2 room apartment Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria € 185,000 3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 4/4 Floor

In the same city of Sveti Vlas, but now in another residential complex Diamond, you can buy an apartment with a total area of 100 square meters. The residential complex is located on the first line to the beach, just behind the popular yacht port Marina Dinevi. The Diamond has two swimming pools, a pool bar, stores, a restaurant, and a parking lot.

The apartment is on the 4th floor of the house and consists of a corridor, a large living room with a kitchen and dining area, two balconies, two bedrooms, and two bathrooms. Each room has air conditioning. The apartment is fully furnished and has all the necessary appliances.

But the main advantage of this property is of course the view from the terrace. From one balcony you can enjoy the view of the sea and the marina, and from the second balcony — the view of the second pool of the complex and the sea.

Apartment with a total area of 97 м² for €168,000

2 room apartment Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria € 168,000 3 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m² 2/4 Floor

In the residential complex «„Diamond“» you can buy another apartment — for € 168,000. For this money, the seller offers an apartment with a total area of 97 m², located on the second floor of a four-storey building.

It is a fully furnished apartment with all the necessary appliances and features two bedrooms, a spacious living room with a kitchen, two bathrooms, and two balconies. From one terrace you can enjoy views of the sea and the well-kept area of the residential complex, the view from the other terrace is not so picturesque — there you can only see the parking lot.

The residential complex Diamond is located above the marina, it has two swimming pools (one with a section for children), a Mediterranean restaurant, reception, and parking. The complex is open year-round and is suitable for both year-round use and rentals. According to the seller, rental prices in the high season (July-August) for a 2-bedroom apartment are about 130 — 150 euros/night, and in the middle season — about 80-90 euros/night.

Apartment with a total area of 125 м² for €165,000

2 room apartment Obzor, Bulgaria € 165,000 3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m² 3/6 Floor

The apartment with the most picturesque view in our selection is located in the small town of Obzor, more specifically in the residential complex YooBulgaria. According to the seller, the complex has an ideal location — on the beachfront at the edge of popular beaches. The complex has a grocery store, a restaurant, a spa, a fitness center, a playground, parking, outdoor pool with a children’s section. The complex is open all year round and is ideal for permanent residence and investment.

The residence YooBulgaria offers a bright and spacious apartment with a total living area of 125 sq.m. The layout includes a living room with a kitchenette, two bedrooms, two bathrooms with WC, large balcony. The main «feature» of this apartment is the panoramic balcony that surrounds the whole apartment. It turns out, you can enjoy the most beautiful view of the sea from any room.