Realting.com
Bulgaria
Residential
Varna State
Residential properties for sale in Varna State, Bulgaria
Varna
113
Byala
46
Dolni Chiflik
14
Avren
3
192 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Byala, Bulgaria
2
1
1
61 m²
2/4
We offer an excellent two-room furnished apartment with a partial sea view in "Pines Beach R…
€63,900
1 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Byala, Bulgaria
2
1
1
64 m²
2/4
We offer an excellent two-room apartment in "Pines Beach Resort", town of Byala. The apartm…
€58,900
2 bedroom apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking
Varna State, Bulgaria
3
2
111 m²
We present to your attention a unique three-bedroom apartment located in the picturesque are…
€196,000
2 bedroom apartment
Varna State, Bulgaria
3
2
99 m²
We present you a unique opportunity to acquire real estate in one of the most attractive are…
€163,600
1 bedroom apartment with secure parking
Varna State, Bulgaria
2
1
79 m²
We offer you a unique opportunity to buy a cozy apartment in the prestigious quarter "Briz" …
€126,800
1 bedroom apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking
Varna State, Bulgaria
2
1
61 m²
A wonderful one-bedroom apartment in a prestigious area of the city of Varna, located in a…
€99,000
1 bedroom apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
Varna State, Bulgaria
2
1
58 m²
This attractive one-bedroom apartment is an ideal accommodation in a new building currently …
€97,970
2 bedroom apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking
Varna State, Bulgaria
3
2
118 m²
Welcome to this exquisite complex where luxury meets comfort.This three-room apartment, avai…
€241,000
2 bedroom apartment
Golden Sands, Bulgaria
2
62 m²
3
#32334750Available for sale apartment with 1 bedroomPrice: 66700euroLocation: Golden SandsRo…
€66,700
3 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
3
96 m²
3
ID 32406004Price: 186,225 eurosLocality: ObzorRooms: 3Total area: 95.50 sq. m.Floor: 3/5Supp…
€186,225
3 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
3
97 m²
4
ID 32405984Price: 145,650 eurosLocality: ObzorRooms: 3Total area: 97.10 sq. m.Floor: 4/5Supp…
€145,650
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
35 m²
1
ID 32405710Price: 56,411 eurosLocality: ObzorRooms: 1Total area: 34.14 sq. m.Floor: 1Support…
€56,411
2 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
2
45 m²
3
ID 32405932Price: 87,656 eurosLocation: ObzorRooms: 2Total area: 45.41 sq. m.Floor: 3/5Maint…
€87,656
2 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
2
57 m²
3
ID 32405680Price: 80,117 eurosLocation: ObzorRooms: 2Total area: 57.43 sq. m.Floor: 3/5Maint…
€80,117
3 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
3
104 m²
3
ID 32313348Price: 90,820 euros, promotion until 30.11.2023 (after that the price will be 108…
€95,100
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
51 m²
2
ID 32313352Price: 42,800 eurosLocality: ByalaRooms: 1Area: 50.61 sq.m.Floor: 2Maintenance fe…
€42,800
2 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
2
101 m²
4
ID 32313340Price: 86,200 eurosLocality: ByalaRooms: 3Area: 100.52 sq.m.Floor: 4Maintenance f…
€86,200
3 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
3
140 m²
4
ID32294222For sale is offered:Two-bedroom apartment in Apostille Beach, Bulgaria ByalaPrice:…
€103,000
1 bedroom apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
Varna State, Bulgaria
2
1
72 m²
Two-room apartment in a new building from the developer. The residential complex is located …
€82,300
1 bedroom apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
Varna State, Bulgaria
2
1
77 m²
Two-room apartment from the developer with sea views. The new house is located in the Izgrev…
€95,850
1 bedroom apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking
Varna State, Bulgaria
2
1
52 m²
One bedroom apartment in a quiet and peaceful location in Varna. The residential complex is …
€69,100
1 bedroom apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
Varna State, Bulgaria
2
1
67 m²
One bedroom apartment from the developer. The house is located in a quiet and peaceful area …
€80,250
2 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
2
66 m²
3
ID 32161420For sale is offered:One-bedroom apartment in G. ByalaPrice: 56000 euroLocation: G…
€56,000
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
One bedroom apartment in Varna, in the dynamically developing area of Pchelina Advanta…
€79,100
Apartment
Golden Sands, Bulgaria
Studio 80 meters from the popular beach „Kabakum“, Varna Location The studio is located 8…
€71,300
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
New furnished apartment in a complex with a swimming pool with mineral water, Varna Locati…
€241,500
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Spacious apartment with turnkey finishing in the elite area of Varna - Evksinograd. B…
€172,500
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
101 m²
BOTANIC GARDEN - a new guarded complex next to the Botanical Garden, near "St. St. Constan…
€164,521
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
87 m²
BOTANIC GARDEN - a new guarded complex next to the Botanical Garden, near "St. St. Constan…
€157,164
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
93 m²
BOTANIC GARDEN - a new guarded complex next to the Botanical Garden, near "St. St. Constan…
€157,396
