Three houses in Bulgaria that could become your summer home. Prices are up to €99,000

Bulgaria resort property is in unprecedented demand among investors and now the value of a square meter is from €500 to €1000. But if you consider the option of buying a house in Bulgaria inside the country, the prices will be much more pleasant. We have chosen three houses at some distance from the famous beaches and resort towns, and these houses may be a great alternative to resort properties.

A house of 94 m² for €77,000

2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria € 77,000 3 Number of rooms 94 m² Number of floors 1

Just 20 kilometers from the resort of Sunny Beach and its golden sandy beach, there is a detached house with a total area of 94 sq.m for sale. At the same time, the international airport of Burgas is only about 35-40 minutes by car.

In the photos in the ad you can see a cozy house with good repair, which is perfect as a summer house. Of course, housing is also suitable for year-round residence. The house consists of a spacious living room with kitchen, dining room with direct access to the terrace, bathroom, two bedrooms and garage. The seller indicates that the cottage is sold together with furniture and all appliances.

The house is located on a private land plot with a total area of 185 sq.m. inside a cottage community with 6 villas. On the territory of the complex, there is a beautiful green and cultivated garden with a swimming pool.

The village where this house is located, according to the seller, is well developed and has all the necessary infrastructure: shops, regular bus transport, local restaurant, Internet, digital TV, doctor’s office, bakery, etc.

A house of 163 m² for €99,000

House with Bedrooms Kosharitsa, Bulgaria € 99,000 163 m² 12 Floor

In the small Bulgarian village of Kosharitsa, a house with a total area of 163 sq.m is for sale. The cottage is located on the territory of a closed residential complex. According to the seller, the beautiful architecture of the complex amazingly fits into the landscape that surrounds it. The village itself is a small village at the foot of the Balkan mountains with centuries-old forests and beautiful sea views.

The total area of the house - 163 sq.m. On the ground floor of the cottage there is a spacious terrace with barbecue and access to the pool, living room with fireplace, combined with a kitchenette, laundry with wardrobe, storage room, bathroom. On the second floor there are two bedrooms with bathrooms in each bedroom and access to a common balcony. The rooms are air-conditioned and the bathrooms have shower cabins.

The announcement indicates that the complex is ideal for year-round living, but it is also perfect for those buyers who plan to come to the house several times a year. The rest of the time the house can be rented out — the cottage is furnished and fully ready for residence. From the territory, the complex overlooks the resort Sunny Beach, the sea, and the old town of Nessebar.

A house of 140 m² for €65,000

House with Bedrooms Goritsa, Bulgaria € 65,000 140 m² 2 Floor

In the small village of Gorica, in the south-eastern part of Bulgaria, a house with a total area of 140 sq.m is for sale. This is a brand new monolithic brick cottage that was built in 2012. The house is on a land plot with a total area of about 150 sq.m.

The layout of the two-storey cottage includes on the ground floor a large living room with kitchen and dining areas, a bathroom, and a terrace with access to the garden. On the second floor — three bedrooms, a combined bathroom, a terrace to two bedrooms. The house is renovated but only lacking furniture and household appliances. It is possible to install a fireplace in the living room (chimney provided). The house has a central water supply and sewerage.

The cottage is located on the territory of a closed residential complex with six identical houses. The total territory of the complex is 35 acres. On the territory, there is a parking space for each house, fruit trees, shrubs. All infrastructure is within walking distance: several grocery stores, pharmacy, bus stations, post office, ATM, etc. The resort of Sunny Beach and the sea is about 21 km away.