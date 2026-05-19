Immigration programs in Bulgaria

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Residence permit
Residence permit in Bulgaria
Residence permit in Bulgaria
Bulgaria Bulgaria
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$30,000
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 1 months
Comprehensive service for obtaining a residence permit on the basis of starting a business: registration bank account residence permit for the founder Additional services: Search for real estate for office and other purposes for business or for life permitting document…
Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
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Realting.com
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