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Residential properties for sale in Nesebar, Bulgaria

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Sveti Vlas
4
Obzor
62
4 243 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
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Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive!!! New half-timbered houses with panoramic sea and mountain views, in the picture…
$242,739
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1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/7
1-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View in Crown Fort Club, Fort Noks Grand Resort, Sveti Vlas IBG…
$105,206
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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2 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor -1/4
ID 34355504 Price: 80,000 eurosPopulation: Sunny BeachRoom: 3Total area: 64 square metresFlo…
$92,154
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1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Description of object: This spacious two-room apartment with a living area of 108 m² is loca…
$130,600
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 5/6
ID 34353940 Price: 129,000 euros Location: RawdaRoom: 2 Floor: 5/6Service fee: 350 euros per…
$148,598
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2 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 237 m²
Floor 6/6
ID: 34355722 Three-room apartment with two open terraces, Sunny Beach.Price: 140,000 euros.L…
$161,269
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3 bedroom house in Orizare, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Orizare, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
New Build! Modern 3-Bedroom House with Private Garden in Orizare, Only 10 km from Sunny Beac…
$241,904
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/6
Furnished 1-Bedroom Apartment in Rif 2, Only 330 m from the Sea in Ravda IBG Real Estates is…
$110,871
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/5
1-Bedroom Apartment with Low Maintenance Fee in Golden Day 2, Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates i…
$101,476
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Description of object: This stylish 2-room apartment with a living area of 43 m² is located …
$112,313
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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3 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 163 m²
Floor 3/5
Luxury apartment with 3 bedrooms on the first line of the sea in the complex "Life Style"#34…
$380,135
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1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/6
Spacious 1-Bedroom Apartment with Pool View in Solmarine, Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates is pl…
$93,404
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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Apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 31 m²
Floor 4/6
Studio in the complex "Herber Residence 3" - Sunny Beach, Bulgaria4 floor, 31 m2, 55,000 eur…
$63,356
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1 room apartment in Tankovo, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Tankovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/4
Furnished Studio with Balcony in Sunny Day 5, Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates is pleased to of…
$45,549
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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2 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 6/6
ID 34354186Price: 200,000 euros Location: NessebarRoom: 3Floor: 6Service charges: 6 euros pe…
$230,385
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1 room apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/7
Studio with Sea & Mountain Views in Green Fort Suites – Instalment Plan until 2031 IBG Real …
$131,319
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Description of object: Furnished 2-Room Apartment in the Romance Marine Complex - Sunny Beac…
$88,646
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Apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/5
ID 34355790Price: 36,000 euros Population: Sunny Beach Room: 1 Total area: 26 square meters.…
$41,469
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/7
ID 34044846 Price: 229,900 eurosHuman settlement: Saint VlasRoom: 3Total area: 90 square met…
$264,827
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2 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 6/6
Price Reduced! Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment with Large Pool-View Terrace in Summer Dreams, S…
$102,053
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Description of object: Spacious, furnished studio in the Santa Sofia complex - Sunny Beach, …
$71,079
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Description of object: Furnished Studio with Side Sea View in Royal Bay Residence - Sveti Vl…
$64,375
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/5
Beachfront 1-Bedroom Apartment with Panoramic Sea View in Garden of Eden, Sveti Vlas IBG Rea…
$161,439
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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2 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Description of object: Exclusive 3-Room Apartment in Venera Palace - Sunny Beach, Bulgaria …
$315,520
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 room apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/6
South-Facing Furnished Studio in Magnolia Residence 7, Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates is pleas…
$95,710
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Description of object: Cozy 2-Room Apartment in Sun City 2 - Near Cacao Beach, Sunny Beach, …
$87,259
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/6
ID 34354936 Price: 62,500 eurosPopulation: Sunny BeachRoom: 2Total area: 56 sq mSupport tax:…
$71,995
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1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/5
ID 34356740Cost: 63,500 eurosPopulation: Sunny BeachRoom: 2 Total area: 71 sq mFloor: 2Servi…
$73,147
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1 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/5
South-Facing 1-Bedroom Apartment in Melia 10, Ravda – Newly Reduced Price IBG Real Estates o…
$101,577
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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2 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Description of object: We offer you a spacious 3-room apartment in the well-maintained resid…
$115,575
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Property types in Nesebar

apartments
houses

Properties features in Nesebar, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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