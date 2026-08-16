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Residential properties for sale in Stara Zagora, Bulgaria

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Maglizh
6
574 properties total found
Apartment in Skobelevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Skobelevo, Bulgaria
Furnished apartment with 1 bedroom in a closed complex with amenities in the resort village …
$63,944
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Apartment in Skobelevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Skobelevo, Bulgaria
Area 41 m²
The newest residential complex (mini-town) with many amenities in the new district of Burgas…
$78,748
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Apartment in Skobelevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Skobelevo, Bulgaria
House with a plot in a quiet and peaceful village of Kosharitsa, 3 km from the famous resort…
$61,619
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Apartment in Maglizh, Bulgaria
Apartment
Maglizh, Bulgaria
Area 65 m²
$186,102
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Apartment in Maglizh, Bulgaria
Apartment
Maglizh, Bulgaria
Area 110 m²
Complex of modern townhouses just 1 km from Sunny Beach resortLocationThe complex is located…
$215,085
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2 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
One bedroom apartment – Oasis of peace close to the Sunny Beach In the picturesque corner o…
$48,679
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Maglizh, Bulgaria
Apartment
Maglizh, Bulgaria
Area 86 m²
Azur Aqua 2is a luxurious residential complex with breathtaking sea views, located in the gr…
$350,568
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Apartment in Maglizh, Bulgaria
Apartment
Maglizh, Bulgaria
Area 41 m²
Apartments in a residential complex with a swimming pool in the quiet village of Kosharitsa,…
$48,257
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4 bedroom house in Stara Zagora, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Stara Zagora, Bulgaria
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Район Самара 1. Шпакловано боядисано със сменена дограма. Отделно има гараж мазе работилница…
$259,715
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Apartment in Skobelevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Skobelevo, Bulgaria
Area 38 m²
New residential complex with amenities in the dynamically developing area of BurgasLocationT…
$71,114
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2 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
NieruchomośćwBułgariinasprzedaż:apartamentwAheloy,PołudnioweWybrzeżeWe offer for sale a two-…
$61,205
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3 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Two bedroom house in Venera Palace, Sunny Beach Spacious interiors, luxury amenities and pr…
$192,122
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Apartment in Skobelevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Skobelevo, Bulgaria
New residential complex with swimming pool in Varna, Alen Mak districtLocationAlain Mak is a…
$97,085
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1 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio in Sunny Beach ideal location and comfort of life Sale of a compact and functional s…
$48,679
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Apartment in Skobelevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Skobelevo, Bulgaria
Area 66 m²
$187,116
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Apartment in Skobelevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Skobelevo, Bulgaria
We offer a beautiful, fully furnished three-storey house with sea views in Varna, located in…
$784,771
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2 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
NieruchomośćwBułgariinasprzedaż:apartamentwSvetiVlas,południowewybrzeżeThe Raduga 1 complex …
$76,357
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Apartment in Maglizh, Bulgaria
Apartment
Maglizh, Bulgaria
Area 63 m²
New panoramic residential complex in Varna, in Asparukhovo districtLocationAsparukhovo distr…
$99,789
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Apartment in Maglizh, Bulgaria
Apartment
Maglizh, Bulgaria
Area 63 m²
The newest modern 7-storey residential complex in Burgas, in the dynamically developing area…
$112,420
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4 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
4 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Bulgarian property for sale: apartment in Nessebar, South Coast Poseidon - Nessebar complex,…
$368,799
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2 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment with one bedroom in Sunny Beach The Sunny Coast is a unique location where the su…
$68,584
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2 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
One bedroom apartment – Comfort in a quiet area of St.Vlas The apartment overlooking the sw…
$81,816
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2 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Bulgarian property for sale: apartment in St. Vlas, South Coast The Lazur 1 complex is built…
$129,152
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2 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property in Bulgaria for sale: apartment in Ravda, South Coast Riviera Fort Beach - Ravda vi…
$86,538
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1 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property in Bulgaria for sale: apartment in Sunny Beach, South Coast The Laguna complex is l…
$50,312
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2 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Real estate in Bulgaria for sale: apartment in Sveti Vlas, southern coast Tryavna Beach is l…
$84,027
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3 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Bulgarian property for sale: apartment in Nessebar, South Coast The Esteban complex is locat…
$184,607
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1 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Bulgarian property for sale: apartment in Aheloy, South Coast We offer you a studio for sale…
$49,794
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2 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
One-bedroom apartment in Holy Vlass for demanding We present a unique opportunity to acquir…
$96,818
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2 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
NieruchomośćwBułgariinasprzedaż:apartamentwSłonecznymBrzegu,PołudnioweWybrzeżeLuxury residen…
$72,097
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