About the Immigration Program

Obtain a residence permit in Bulgaria on the basis of registration of a trade representative office of a foreign company.

The program is suitable for business owners, company directors, employees, as well as persons appointed by sales representatives of a foreign legal entity. The representative office is registered in the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and does not conduct commercial activities, but serves as the basis for obtaining a residence permit.

The status is issued for up to one year with the possibility of unlimited extension. After five years of residence, it is possible to apply for permanent residence, and then for Bulgarian citizenship in compliance with the requirements of the law.