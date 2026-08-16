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Residential properties for sale in Kazanlak, Bulgaria

;
apartments
527
houses
33
560 properties total found
2 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
One bedroom apartment – Oasis of peace close to the Sunny Beach In the picturesque corner o…
$48,679
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2 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
NieruchomośćwBułgariinasprzedaż:apartamentwAheloy,PołudnioweWybrzeżeWe offer for sale a two-…
$61,205
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3 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Two bedroom house in Venera Palace, Sunny Beach Spacious interiors, luxury amenities and pr…
$192,122
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
1 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio in Sunny Beach ideal location and comfort of life Sale of a compact and functional s…
$48,679
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2 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
NieruchomośćwBułgariinasprzedaż:apartamentwSvetiVlas,południowewybrzeżeThe Raduga 1 complex …
$76,357
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4 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
4 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Bulgarian property for sale: apartment in Nessebar, South Coast Poseidon - Nessebar complex,…
$368,799
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TekceTekce
2 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment with one bedroom in Sunny Beach The Sunny Coast is a unique location where the su…
$68,584
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2 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
One bedroom apartment – Comfort in a quiet area of St.Vlas The apartment overlooking the sw…
$81,816
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2 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Bulgarian property for sale: apartment in St. Vlas, South Coast The Lazur 1 complex is built…
$129,152
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2 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property in Bulgaria for sale: apartment in Ravda, South Coast Riviera Fort Beach - Ravda vi…
$86,538
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1 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property in Bulgaria for sale: apartment in Sunny Beach, South Coast The Laguna complex is l…
$50,312
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2 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Real estate in Bulgaria for sale: apartment in Sveti Vlas, southern coast Tryavna Beach is l…
$84,027
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3 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Bulgarian property for sale: apartment in Nessebar, South Coast The Esteban complex is locat…
$184,607
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1 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Bulgarian property for sale: apartment in Aheloy, South Coast We offer you a studio for sale…
$49,794
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2 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
One-bedroom apartment in Holy Vlass for demanding We present a unique opportunity to acquir…
$96,818
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2 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
NieruchomośćwBułgariinasprzedaż:apartamentwSłonecznymBrzegu,PołudnioweWybrzeżeLuxury residen…
$72,097
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2 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property in Bulgaria for sale: apartment in Sunny Beach, South Coast Trakia is a year-round …
$83,006
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4 room house in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
4 room house
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
We present a unique property located in the picturesque area of ​​Lahana in Sarafovo, just a…
$285,275
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1 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property in Bulgaria for sale: apartment in Sveti Vlas, South Coast Siana 4 is a small compl…
$41,391
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2 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property in Bulgaria for sale: apartment in Sveti Vlas, South Coast Sirena Complex is a very…
$85,271
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3 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment with two bedrooms in Esteban complex, Nessebar The exclusive apartment in picture…
$192,230
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2 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4
GOESTE Real Estate Agency presents:For sale a spacious two-bedroom apartment in the first se…
$89,787
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1 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Charming studio in the peaceful corner of the Sunny Bank Spacious studio in a unique comple…
$25,464
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2 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Bulgarian property for sale: apartment in Sunny Beach, South Coast We offer you a one-bedroo…
$55,914
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment that can become your own paradise by the sea Welcome to the Sunny Bank, where a c…
$44,352
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2 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment with one bedroom surrounded by luxury in Sunny Bank We invite you to get acquaint…
$70,531
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2 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment with sea view in Holy Vlasa In the picturesque resort of Saint Vlas on the southe…
$105,176
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3 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Two-bedroom apartment in Sky Dreams, Saint Vlas Spacious apartment with two bedrooms for sa…
$155,774
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2 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Bulgarian property for sale: apartment in Sveti Vlas, southern coast Villa Calabria is a bea…
$69,189
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cherganovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Cherganovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Bulgarian property for sale: apartment in Sveti Vlas, South Coast We offer for sale a one-be…
$98,550
Leave a request

Properties features in Kazanlak, Bulgaria

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