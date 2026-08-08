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Mery Estate

гр.Несебър,ул.Плиска 9
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
Русский
Our agents in Bulgaria
Anelia Grozeva
Anelia Grozeva
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DRIYM VIZhN NEDVIZhIMI IMOTI
Bulgaria, Sofia City
Residential property 7
DREAM VISION BULGARIA Ltd. was founded in 2011. The company offers real estate services mainly in the area of Sofia. Our agency relies on a narrow range of motivated and well-trained brokers with many years of experience. Our reputation of respected professionals among customers and colleagu…
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Kvadrat Riel Esteyt EOOD
Bulgaria, Sofia-City
Company's year of foundation 2013
Residential property 283 Сommercial properties 85 Lands 37
The company was founded in 2013. The main goal of the «Square» agency is suitable assistance in the purchase or sale of real estate. We aspire to improve, enter new markets outside of Bulgaria, and be remarkable for the attitude towards our customers. Our mission: to satisfy any of our cl…
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BESTAY PROPERTY LTD
Bulgaria, Sofia-City
Company's year of foundation 2004
Residential property 17 Сommercial properties 11 Lands 1
Bestay Property — a real estate agency which supports people to find or sell their home, land or other property in Sofia and all over Bulgaria. We assist companies to achieve success, by acquiring or sell housing investment, office, hotel, shop, restaurant or other property. We created th…
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Oazis realty
Bulgaria, Nesebar
Company's year of foundation 2020
Residential property 1823 Сommercial properties 128
Bulgarian estate agency «Oasis realty». Our own database includes more than 500 exceptional verified properties. We are located on the southern coast of the country in Nesebar city. We sell apartments, houses, investment objects, primary and secondary real estate. Besides, we render assis…
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PRO Silver
CARE ESTATE BG
Bulgaria, Pomorie
Company's year of foundation 2018
Residential property 2
Ние сме Агенция за недвижими имоти КЕЪР ЕСТЕЙТ БГ, като препоръчваме на пазара за недвижими имоти повече от пет години.  Агенцията не осигурява високо професионално съдействие при покупко - продажба и отдаване под наем на недвижими имоти, гарантираща на клиента максимална сигурност и сп…
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