Mery Estate

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DREAM VISION BULGARIA Ltd. was founded in 2011. The company offers real estate services mainly in the area of Sofia. Our agency relies on a narrow range of motivated and well-trained brokers with many years of experience. Our reputation of respected professionals among customers and colleagu…
The company was founded in 2013. The main goal of the «Square» agency is suitable assistance in the purchase or sale of real estate. We aspire to improve, enter new markets outside of Bulgaria, and be remarkable for the attitude towards our customers.
Our mission: to satisfy any of our cl…
Bestay Property — a real estate agency which supports people to find or sell their home, land or other property in Sofia and all over Bulgaria. We assist companies to achieve success, by acquiring or sell housing investment, office, hotel, shop, restaurant or other property.
We created th…
Bulgarian estate agency «Oasis realty». Our own database includes more than 500 exceptional verified properties. We are located on the southern coast of the country in Nesebar city.
We sell apartments, houses, investment objects, primary and secondary real estate. Besides, we render assis…
Ние сме Агенция за недвижими имоти КЕЪР ЕСТЕЙТ БГ, като препоръчваме на пазара за
недвижими имоти повече от пет години.
Агенцията не осигурява високо професионално съдействие при покупко - продажба и
отдаване под наем на недвижими имоти, гарантираща на клиента максимална
сигурност и сп…