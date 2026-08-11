About the Immigration Program

The program for obtaining a residence permit in Bulgaria for foreign pensioners allows you to legally reside in the country, use the European health care system, open bank accounts, buy real estate and subsequently apply for permanent residence and citizenship.

The basis is obtaining a state pension in the country of residence. No real estate investment is required.

The program is especially popular among pensioners in Israel, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Belarus and other countries due to the low cost of registration, low living costs and a mild climate.

After obtaining a residence permit, the spouse (a) can apply for status under the family reunification program.