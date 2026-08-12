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Townhouses for sale in Bulgaria

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Burgas
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7 properties total found
Townhouse in Sofia, Bulgaria
Townhouse
Sofia, Bulgaria
$987,176
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Ravda, Bulgaria
3 bedroom townthouse
Ravda, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Description of object: We present to you the exclusive new development complex Ravda Village…
$301,839
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Burgas, Bulgaria
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Description of object: This charming two-story house is located in a quiet, guarded resident…
$247,109
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom townthouse in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
3 bedroom townthouse
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 3
Grand Village: Luxury two-storey townhouse with fireplace and mountain views!Looking for the…
$204,495
VAT
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Description of object: We offer you an attractive terraced house in the Villa Quarter Cholak…
$246,297
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Burgas, Bulgaria
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
We offer a luxurious two-story house (townhouse) with a swimming pool in the elite complex "…
$426,757
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Burgas, Bulgaria
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Low annual maintenance fee - 400 euros! No commission from buyers! Real estate agency Hit P…
$360,676
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Properties features in Bulgaria

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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