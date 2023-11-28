Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Commercial
  4. Shops

Shops for sale in Bulgaria

Sofia City Province
9
Sofia State
9
Sofia
5
Burgas
4
Nesebar
3
13 properties total found
Shop 1 bedroom in Burgas, Bulgaria
Shop 1 bedroom
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
€35,000
Shop in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Shop
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 392 m²
Number of floors 1
DREAM WISHEN REALSES A large store for communication in Manastirski Livadi. A separate site …
€705,600
Shop 1 room with double glazed windows, with Online tour in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Shop 1 room with double glazed windows, with Online tour
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
Shop/office in the center of Sunny Beach, complex Avenue IBG Real Estates is pleased to o…
€70,000
Shop with furniture, with Online tour in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Shop with furniture, with Online tour
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Shop and café near the beach and Action Aquapark in Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates is pleas…
€195,000
Shop with parking in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop with parking
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 1 350 m²
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A store for sale in an extremely communicative place with a large f…
€3,00M
Shop in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 8
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A shop for sale in the Metro City shopping center near public trans…
€149,000
Shop in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Shop
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Area 62 m²
€175,000
Shop in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 60 m²
The Square Agency is pleased to offer you a wonderful shop in Rozadnika quarter on Al. Sta…
€74,940
Shop in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Shop
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 52 m²
€27,000
Shop in Izgrev, Bulgaria
Shop
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Area 191 m²
€152,800
Shop in Izgrev, Bulgaria
Shop
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Area 60 m²
€65,000
Shop in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 123 m²
€117,325
Shop in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 700 m²
€730,000
