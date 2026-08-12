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Studios for Sale in Bulgaria

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Burgas
144
Nesebar
69
Sveti Vlas
46
Pomorie
3
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149 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 4/5
Here is a professional ad for the property in one of the most popular and elite complexes of…
$78,573
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
$69,277
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1 room studio apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/6
⚓ POMORIYA: A cozy studio in a residential house without support taxisWe offer for sale a fu…
$68,019
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 6
💎 Premium at Marvel Deluxe: Studios with an Exit to Green 💎We offer for sale a stylish studi…
$59,809
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/4
We offer a spacious one-room apartment in a residential building with LOW maintenance fees, …
$73,606
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Studio apartment in Gospodinovo, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Gospodinovo, Bulgaria
$45,250
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
$57,703
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1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/10
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment in the Barcelo Royal Beach complex, Sunny B…
$86,883
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1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/4
We offer a furnished one-room apartment in Sunny Day 6, Sunny Beach resort. The apartment…
$36,247
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Residential complex "Harmony Suites Monte Carlo" is an excellent representative of the premi…
$71,467
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1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/8
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment in the Majestic complex on the FIRST LINE O…
$57,000
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1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
SUN CITY 1: Spacious apartment in a quiet part of Sunny Beach!We offer you a great option in…
$81,107
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 room studio apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/7
✨ Prestigious and cozy at Emerald Beach Resort: Your studio is at oddsWe offer for sale a st…
$44,644
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/5
APHRODITE 1: Cozy studio with heated floors in Sunny Beach! We offer to your attention a stu…
$64,277
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/3
We offer a furnished spacious one-bedroom apartment with PANORAMIC SEA VIEW in the complex "…
$71,063
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1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/6
✦ Royal Sun: Spacious studio in one of the most popular complexes!The Royal Sun complex is a…
$74,988
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Varna, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/5
Direct Offer from the Developer — No посредников, No Extra Costs Hills is a modern Comfor…
$73,609
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Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/6
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment on the FIRST LINE OF THE SEA in the Valenci…
$111,820
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1 room studio apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/4
We offer a furnished one-room apartment in a newly built residential building WITHOUT MAINTE…
$46,298
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1 room studio apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/4
We offer a spacious one-room unfurnished "turnkey" apartment in a newly built residential bu…
$41,785
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
$57,702
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/6
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment in the complex "Rodina 1", Sveti Vlas. T…
$83,599
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/5
🌊 The first line: Studio with a panoramic view in the light-VlasWe offer for sale an exclusi…
$105,546
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/4
Cozy studios with panoramnыm vidom at sea and gory!We offer your attention to compact and li…
$80,225
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1
Sunny beach📍800 meters from the seaStudio with sobrietyПодстадь: 27 m2 Plus 2 m2Tax benefits…
$56,535
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1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/7
🌴 Ideal Investment with Guaranteed Income: Large Studio on the 3rd Floor in Tarsis Nova (Sun…
$52,372
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/6
🏗️ PERSPECTIVE AND COMFORT: MAGNOLIA 10 — START OF SALESIntroducing a new stage in the devel…
$70,604
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/5
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment with a SEA VIEW in the complex "Premier For…
$112,829
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1 room studio apartment in Burgas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/6
We offer a spacious unfurnished one-room apartment in a newly built residential building WIT…
$52,273
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1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/5
We offer a spacious, stylishly furnished one-room apartment in the Gardenia Hills complex, K…
$82,132
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Properties features in Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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