Realting.com
Bulgaria
Residential
Studios
Studios for Sale in Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Clear all
41 property total found
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1
1
36 m²
We are pleased to present you our new-built projects on the sunny coast of Bolgaria!good val…
€39,900
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Kaiser
Languages: Deutsch
+497663311050
oxanakaiser@ymail.com
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ravda, Bulgaria
1
1
47 m²
5/6
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this spacious studio with sea view located on the 5th f…
€51,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1
1
25 m²
1/4
For sale is a studio located on the ground floor in complex Sunny Day 3, Sunny Beach. The co…
€25,950
1
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1
1
27 m²
1/6
Studio for sale in Gerber 3 Sunny Beach, 450 meters to the beach IBG Real Estates offers …
€32,000
1
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1
1
32 m²
1/4
IBG Real Estates offers for sale a studio, located on the ground floor in complex Sunny Day …
€22,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3
2
95 m²
2/6
IBG Real Estates offers for sale this fully furnished two-bedroom apartment, located on the …
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1
1
35 m²
3/6
IBG Real Estates offers for sale this furnished studio located on the third floor in Cascada…
€55,900
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1
1
26 m²
1/2
Studio for sale in complex Sunny Day 3, Sunny Beach. The complex is not more than 10 minutes…
€23,500
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2
1
66 m²
1/5
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this furnished one-bedroom apartment located on the gro…
€49,990
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bulgaria, Bulgaria
3
1
97 m²
2/6
IBG Real Estates offers for sale apartment with two bedrooms in Gardenia Hills, Sunny Beach.…
€70,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bulgaria, Bulgaria
1
1
37 m²
1/6
We are pleased to offer for sale this furnished studio apartment, located on the ground floo…
€42,500
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bulgaria
1
1
50 m²
1/6
For sale is a studio located on the ground floor with direct access to the green areas in co…
€35,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Studio apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
25 m²
€23,900
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1
1
31 m²
2/4
IBG Real Estates offers for sale a furnished studio located on the 2нд floor in complex Sunn…
€19,500
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1
1
31 m²
2/4
IBG Real Estates offers for sale a furnished studio located on the 2нд floor in complex Sunn…
€23,500
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ravda, Bulgaria
1
1
42 m²
2/6
IBG Real Estates offers for sale this furnished studio apartment, located on the 2nd floor i…
€53,500
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1
1
47 m²
2/5
IBG Real Estates offers for sale this bright and spacious studio, located on the 2nd floor i…
€36,500
1
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1
1
37 m²
1/5
IBG Real Estates offers for sale this furnished studio with balcony, located on the 1st floo…
€36,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1
1
32 m²
2/6
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this furnished and equipped studio, located on the 2nd …
€35,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1
1
34 m²
2/6
IBG Real Estates offer for sale this stylish studio, located on the second floor in the IZID…
€41,600
1
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1
1
42 m²
2/6
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this spacious studio, located on the 2nd floor in Aphro…
€46,500
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1
1
38 m²
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer a studio, located on the 4th floor in complex Orchid Fo…
€38,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1
1
33 m²
2/6
IBG Real Estates offers for sale a studio with balcony, located on the 2nd floor (building w…
€35,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1
1
38 m²
1/6
Renovated studio with Pool View in Sunset Beach 4, Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates offers fo…
€41,000
1
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Chayka Resort, Bulgaria
1
1
46 m²
2/11
SEA view studio in Berlin Golden Beach, Golden Sands IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer…
€46,500
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1
1
31 m²
3/7
Furnished brand new studio in Villa Sardinia, Sveti Vlas We are pleased to offer this top…
€41,990
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1
1
40 m²
3/5
Sea/Pool view Studio in Garden of Eden, Sveti Vlas IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer y…
€49,500
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ravda, Bulgaria
1
1
45 m²
6/6
Top floor furnished studio with balcony in Emerald Beach Resort & SPA***** Ravda Emerald …
€49,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1
1
42 m²
4/6
Studio with balcony in Sweet Homes 1, Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates offers for sale this n…
€45,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1
1
40 m²
1/6
Ground floor studio with pool view in Sunny Dream, Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates offer to …
€42,000
Recommend
Leave a request
