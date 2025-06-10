Residential complex Premium klass na pobereze Bolgarii

Luxury life on the coast

Ready for the summer season of 2027!

Stunning spacious studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, and penthouses

Who doesn’t want to enjoy an unforgettable summer life on the beach?

Mesmerizing sunsets, well-equipped interiors and the magnificent territory of the apart-hotel await you. All this in a great place with a view of the magical Black Sea and a stunning panorama of the entire bay of the Sunny Beach resort - beautiful at any time of the day.

Whether you like swimming, bodyboarding or just relaxing on a soft sandy beach with your family, the location means that both the beach and the waves are literally 100 metres from the door.

The resort is a true paradise for a family summer holiday, offering two freshwater pools, children's pools and breathtaking water slides. In the summer, there is a 7-day animation program of the apart-hotel.

The complex is located in the western part of Sveti Vlas, within walking distance from all the picturesque beaches of the city and the yacht club Dinevi Marina, as well as just 5 minutes drive from the promenade of Sunny Beach. Beach cafes, cozy restaurants, discos, bars and nightlife of the coast are just a few minutes away.

This is a rare and unique opportunity: cozy, stylish, upscale apartments in a magnificent location, near the center of Sveti Vlas and just 5 minutes from the nightlife of Sunny Beach.

Ideal for both investment and permanent or seasonal residence, thanks to a combination of key factors: excellent location, high-quality construction and carefully designed interiors.

The apartments are rented with finished finishes and full furnishings, fully ready for living or renting.

The complex is designed for year-round living.