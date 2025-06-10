  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Premium klass na pobereze Bolgarii

Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
from
$127,089
BTC
1.5116956
ETH
79.2344305
USDT
125 650.6977641
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
3
ID: 27580
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Bulgaria
  • State
    Burgas
  • Region
    Nesebar
  • Town
    Sveti Vlas

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

About the complex

Русский

Luxury life on the coast

Ready for the summer season of 2027!

Stunning spacious studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, and penthouses

Who doesn’t want to enjoy an unforgettable summer life on the beach?

Mesmerizing sunsets, well-equipped interiors and the magnificent territory of the apart-hotel await you. All this in a great place with a view of the magical Black Sea and a stunning panorama of the entire bay of the Sunny Beach resort - beautiful at any time of the day.

Whether you like swimming, bodyboarding or just relaxing on a soft sandy beach with your family, the location means that both the beach and the waves are literally 100 metres from the door.

The resort is a true paradise for a family summer holiday, offering two freshwater pools, children's pools and breathtaking water slides. In the summer, there is a 7-day animation program of the apart-hotel.

The complex is located in the western part of Sveti Vlas, within walking distance from all the picturesque beaches of the city and the yacht club Dinevi Marina, as well as just 5 minutes drive from the promenade of Sunny Beach. Beach cafes, cozy restaurants, discos, bars and nightlife of the coast are just a few minutes away.

This is a rare and unique opportunity: cozy, stylish, upscale apartments in a magnificent location, near the center of Sveti Vlas and just 5 minutes from the nightlife of Sunny Beach.

Ideal for both investment and permanent or seasonal residence, thanks to a combination of key factors: excellent location, high-quality construction and carefully designed interiors.

The apartments are rented with finished finishes and full furnishings, fully ready for living or renting.

The complex is designed for year-round living.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 44.5 – 62.0
Price per m², USD 3,193 – 3,488
Apartment price, USD 155,201 – 197,954
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 39.3
Price per m², USD 3,232
Apartment price, USD 127,089

Location on the map

Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential complex Premium klass na pobereze Bolgarii
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
from
$127,089
