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Residential properties for sale in Sofia-City, Bulgaria

;
Sofia
250
Bankya
3
265 properties total found
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/6
DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES He sells four-story apartment with ACT 16 in Manastirski mea…
$438,403
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2 room apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
$154,629
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Apartment in Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Area 253 m²
We present you a complex of five single-family townhouses, in a quiet and peaceful area of S…
$635,350
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 64 m²
$251,464
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/9
NO COMISION FROM THE BUYER!!! DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES For sale is two bedroom apartm…
$232,922
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3 room apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
$179,044
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 room apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Agency "Kvadrat" is pleased to offer you a two-bedroom apartment in Obelya 2 district in an …
$109,287
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2 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
$346,674
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1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
$52,318
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 78 m²
$270,442
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 149 m²
$705,759
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7 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
7 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Area 330 m²
$334,835
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1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
$91,847
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 70 m²
We present to your attention the newest project in the city of Sofia from an investor with 1…
$225,368
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2 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
$133,702
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sofia, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 7/9
O Tddelno -Said -Said -Divine Squads of Superior Undemets of the Pranch of Pandy, a non -li…
Price on request
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House in Vladaya, Bulgaria
House
Vladaya, Bulgaria
$585,886
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 164 m²
$596,633
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2 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Description of object: We offer a comfortable 3-room apartment in a central location in Sofi…
$474,258
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
$209,254
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 135 m²
Description of object: We present an exclusively renovated and fully furnished 4-room apartm…
$568,182
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
$189,531
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 room apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 131 m²
$117,685
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/5
NO COMISION OF THE BUYER! DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES For sale is a two-bedroom apartmen…
$350,687
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6 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
6 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
Agency "Kvadrat" is pleased to offer you a beautiful sunny house in the excellent quarter of…
$290,656
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3 room house in Bankya, Bulgaria
3 room house
Bankya, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
$267,403
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 68 m²
$264,511
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 70 m²
$183,853
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Townhouse in Sofia, Bulgaria
Townhouse
Sofia, Bulgaria
$987,176
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 93 m²
Floor 5/7
NO COMISION OF THE BUYER! DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES He sells one bedroom apartment on …
$234,428
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Property types in Sofia-City

apartments
houses

Properties features in Sofia-City, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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