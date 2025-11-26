  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko u gor

Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko u gor

Bansko, Bulgaria
from
$58,457
BTC
0.6953341
ETH
36.4454351
USDT
57 795.5103837
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
23
Leave a request
ID: 38155
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Bulgaria
  • State
    Blagoevgrad
  • Region
    Bansko

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

🏔 Apartments in Bansko by the mountains | New club project | from 51,400 €

📍 Bansko, Bulgaria 🚠 The lift is about 800 meters away. 🏡 There are only 43 apartments in the project.

📅 Commissioning - 2027

If you’ve been to Bansko, you know why you love it. In winter - skiing and snowy slopes of Pirin, in summer - mountain air, walks in the national park, restaurants and the calm atmosphere of a small European city.

Apartment for sale in the new residential complex RADA Boutique Residence, which is being built in a quiet part of the city near the historic center.

---------

🏡 Current version

Studio 36.93 m2

✔ 1st floor

✔ layout

✔ panoramic

✔ fireplace

✔ mountain-view

💰 Cost - 51,400 euros

1 and 2 bedroom apartments, family apartments and penthouses are also available.

---------

🏢 About the project

✔ Only 43 apartments.

✔ alpine architecture

✔ natural materials in the decoration of facades

✔ terraces

✔ subterranean

✔ gated

---------

Residents are provided with:

♨️ spa area

steam and rest areas

🌿 courtyard

🚗 parking

🔒 controlled access

---------

📍 What's next?

• Historical center of Bansko

• Restaurants and cafes

• supermarkets

• SPA complexes

• ski infrastructure

• Walking routes in the Pirin Mountains

---------

💳 Conditions of purchase

✔ reservation - 2,000 €

✔ installment

✔ payroll

This project is suitable both for your own vacation and for rent.

New chamber complexes in Bansko are becoming smaller, so such objects are traditionally in demand among buyers from different countries of Europe.

---------

📞 Write or call - I will send current plans, prices and tell you what apartments are now available and arrange a meeting with the developer to discuss the nuances and conditions of purchase.

Location on the map

Bansko, Bulgaria

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Bolgariya Solnechnyy bereg
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$47,729
Residential complex Bolgariya Solnechnyy bereg
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$53,038
Residential complex MAGNOLIA 8
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$68,467
Residential complex Bolgariya Solnechnyy bereg
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$47,105
Residential complex Bolgariya Solnechnyy bereg
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$45,372
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko u gor
Bansko, Bulgaria
from
$58,457
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apart-hotel Premium klass na pobereze Bolgarii
Apart-hotel Premium klass na pobereze Bolgarii
Apart-hotel Premium klass na pobereze Bolgarii
Apart-hotel Premium klass na pobereze Bolgarii
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
from
$127,729
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Area 39–62 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Luxury life on the coastReady for the summer season of 2027!Stunning spacious studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, and penthousesWho doesn’t want to enjoy an unforgettable summer life on the beach?Mesmerizing sunsets, well-equipped interiors and the magnificent territory of the apart-hotel a…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Apartment building Panorama MR
Apartment building Panorama MR
Apartment building Panorama MR
Apartment building Panorama MR
Apartment building Panorama MR
Show all Apartment building Panorama MR
Apartment building Panorama MR
Burgas, Bulgaria
from
$44,930
VAT
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Discover the perfect house in Burgas: PANORAMA MP complex in Meden Mine!We present to your attention a unique opportunity to buy an apartment in one of the most dynamically developing and popular areas of Burgas - Meden Rudnik.Advantages of Meden Rudnik:Meden Rudnik is proud of its well-deve…
Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Residential complex Bolgariya Solnechnyy bereg
Residential complex Bolgariya Solnechnyy bereg
Residential complex Bolgariya Solnechnyy bereg
Residential complex Bolgariya Solnechnyy bereg
Residential complex Bolgariya Solnechnyy bereg
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$45,372
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Studio. 700m from the sea. shops, pharmacies, restaurants. vegetable shops, eateries. shops
Agency
Your Invest Home
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Bulgaria
The Education System in Bulgaria: Universities, Cost, Programs
26.11.2025
The Education System in Bulgaria: Universities, Cost, Programs
Healthcare System in Bulgaria: Prices, Services, Insurance
06.11.2025
Healthcare System in Bulgaria: Prices, Services, Insurance
Jobs in Bulgaria for Foreigners: Work Visa Requirements, Wages and Taxation
22.10.2025
Jobs in Bulgaria for Foreigners: Work Visa Requirements, Wages and Taxation
Where Is It Better to Live in Bulgaria? Top 5 Cozy and Promising Cities to Move to
25.09.2025
Where Is It Better to Live in Bulgaria? Top 5 Cozy and Promising Cities to Move to
How to Buy Property in Bulgaria
10.06.2025
How to Buy Property in Bulgaria
Romania and Bulgaria are Now Officially in Schengen: What Will Change for Citizens and Authorities of These Countries?
09.01.2025
Romania and Bulgaria are Now Officially in Schengen: What Will Change for Citizens and Authorities of These Countries?
Big news on the Bulgarian real estate market: brokers will be trained in Bulgaria
11.10.2023
Big news on the Bulgarian real estate market: brokers will be trained in Bulgaria
Three Houses in Bulgaria That Could Become Your Summer Home. Prices are up to €99,000
17.07.2025
Three Houses in Bulgaria That Could Become Your Summer Home. Prices are up to €99,000
Show all publications