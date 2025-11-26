Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko u gor

🏔 Apartments in Bansko by the mountains | New club project | from 51,400 €

📍 Bansko, Bulgaria 🚠 The lift is about 800 meters away. 🏡 There are only 43 apartments in the project.

📅 Commissioning - 2027

If you’ve been to Bansko, you know why you love it. In winter - skiing and snowy slopes of Pirin, in summer - mountain air, walks in the national park, restaurants and the calm atmosphere of a small European city.

Apartment for sale in the new residential complex RADA Boutique Residence, which is being built in a quiet part of the city near the historic center.

---------

🏡 Current version

Studio 36.93 m2

✔ 1st floor

✔ layout

✔ panoramic

✔ fireplace

✔ mountain-view

💰 Cost - 51,400 euros

1 and 2 bedroom apartments, family apartments and penthouses are also available.

---------

🏢 About the project

✔ Only 43 apartments.

✔ alpine architecture

✔ natural materials in the decoration of facades

✔ terraces

✔ subterranean

✔ gated

---------

Residents are provided with:

♨️ spa area

steam and rest areas

🌿 courtyard

🚗 parking

🔒 controlled access

---------

📍 What's next?

• Historical center of Bansko

• Restaurants and cafes

• supermarkets

• SPA complexes

• ski infrastructure

• Walking routes in the Pirin Mountains

---------

💳 Conditions of purchase

✔ reservation - 2,000 €

✔ installment

✔ payroll

This project is suitable both for your own vacation and for rent.

New chamber complexes in Bansko are becoming smaller, so such objects are traditionally in demand among buyers from different countries of Europe.

---------

📞 Write or call - I will send current plans, prices and tell you what apartments are now available and arrange a meeting with the developer to discuss the nuances and conditions of purchase.