  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Immigration programs
  4. Residence permit in Bulgaria

Residence permit in Bulgaria

Bulgaria Bulgaria
Process duration: from 1 months
Costs: from
$30,000
;
Residence permit in Bulgaria
Residence permit
Leave a request

About the Immigration Program

Comprehensive service for obtaining a residence permit on the basis of starting a business:

  • registration
  • bank account
  • residence permit for the founder

Additional services:

  • Search for real estate for office and other purposes for business or for life
  • permitting documentation for business
  • Business support (lawyer + accountant)
Advantages
Process duration
Process duration
from 1 months
Costs
Costs
from
$30,000
Duration
Duration
1 months
You are viewing
Residence permit in Bulgaria
Bulgaria Bulgaria
from
$30,000
Ask all your questions
Submit your request to an immigration consultant
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
Back Leave a request
Other Immigration Programs
Second citizenship
Dominica Citizenship
Dominica Citizenship
Dominican Republic Dominican Republic
from
$200,000
Immigration Program Type Second citizenship
Process duration from 2 months
Caribbean countries are now becoming one of the most popular destinations for investment immigration. Caribbean citizenship programs are the key to many opportunities. They offer a number of advantages with comparatively low cost of investment and speed of passport obtaining Benefits:  …
Immigration consultant
Luxe Legal Services
Leave a request