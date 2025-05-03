Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Bulgaria

3 bedroom house in Sinemorets, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Sinemorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
village " Sinemorets Williage " – An ideal place for those who are looking for a luxurious v…
$319,416
Villa in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Villa
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 250 m²
A wonderful house with a plot and panoramic sea view in Sveti Vlas. Price: 378,000 € House a…
$390,531
