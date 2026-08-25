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Nils Ott Real Estates

Bulgaria, Varna
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
2 years 9 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Website
Website
www.nilsott.com
Working time
Open now
We are on social networks
About the agency

Nils Ott Real Estate Group

Nils Ott Real Estate Group is an international real estate company operating worldwide, providing premium property solutions and investment opportunities across global markets.

We work with private clients and investors who expect more than standard offers — delivering exclusive access to properties, direct cooperation with developers, and full сопровождение at every stage of the process.

Our expertise covers:

  • international property investments

  • relocation and lifestyle transitions

  • full-cycle real estate support

With a strong foundation in the Bulgarian market — one of Europe’s most перспективных and fast-growing coastal destinations — we offer our clients unique opportunities for both lifestyle and high-return investments.

Our approach is built on:

  • global vision 🌍

  • local expertise 📍

  • German precision 🇩🇪

From selecting the right property to legal сопровождение, relocation, and long-term management — we provide a complete, worry-free experience.

We don’t just sell real estate.
We create opportunities, secure investments, and help our clients build a new life anywhere in the world.

Nils Ott — Real Estate Without Borders.

Services

What We Offer

At Nils Ott Real Estate Group, we provide a full spectrum of real estate services designed for international clients, investors, and those seeking a seamless relocation experience.

Our services include:

  • International real estate brokerage
    Purchase and sale of carefully selected properties, with a strong focus on the Bulgarian market

  • Land acquisition & development opportunities
    Access to investment-ready land plots and development projects

  • Rental & holiday property solutions
    Short-term and long-term rental services for both lifestyle and investment purposes

  • Property & building management
    Full-service management, including listing distribution across major international platforms

  • Legal due diligence & transaction support
    Professional legal review and сопровождение to ensure safe and transparent transactions

  • Property valuation & market expertise
    Accurate assessments and strategic investment consulting

  • Relocation & immigration assistance
    Support with residency, documentation, and integration in Bulgaria

  • Extensive property database
    One of the largest and most up-to-date property portfolios in the Burgas region, with daily updates and exclusive listings

Our partners
1 agency
Our agents in Bulgaria
Nils Ott
Nils Ott
2 647 properties
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