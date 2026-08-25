Nils Ott Real Estates

Nils Ott Real Estate Group
Nils Ott Real Estate Group is an international real estate company operating worldwide, providing premium property solutions and investment opportunities across global markets.
We work with private clients and investors who expect more than standard offers — delivering exclusive access to properties, direct cooperation with developers, and full сопровождение at every stage of the process.
Our expertise covers:
international property investments
relocation and lifestyle transitions
full-cycle real estate support
With a strong foundation in the Bulgarian market — one of Europe’s most перспективных and fast-growing coastal destinations — we offer our clients unique opportunities for both lifestyle and high-return investments.
Our approach is built on:
global vision 🌍
local expertise 📍
German precision 🇩🇪
From selecting the right property to legal сопровождение, relocation, and long-term management — we provide a complete, worry-free experience.
We don’t just sell real estate.
We create opportunities, secure investments, and help our clients build a new life anywhere in the world.
Nils Ott — Real Estate Without Borders.
What We Offer
At Nils Ott Real Estate Group, we provide a full spectrum of real estate services designed for international clients, investors, and those seeking a seamless relocation experience.
Our services include:
International real estate brokerage
Purchase and sale of carefully selected properties, with a strong focus on the Bulgarian market
Land acquisition & development opportunities
Access to investment-ready land plots and development projects
Rental & holiday property solutions
Short-term and long-term rental services for both lifestyle and investment purposes
Property & building management
Full-service management, including listing distribution across major international platforms
Legal due diligence & transaction support
Professional legal review and сопровождение to ensure safe and transparent transactions
Property valuation & market expertise
Accurate assessments and strategic investment consulting
Relocation & immigration assistance
Support with residency, documentation, and integration in Bulgaria
Extensive property database
One of the largest and most up-to-date property portfolios in the Burgas region, with daily updates and exclusive listings