Nils Ott Real Estates

About the agency

Nils Ott Real Estate Group

Nils Ott Real Estate Group is an international real estate company operating worldwide, providing premium property solutions and investment opportunities across global markets.

We work with private clients and investors who expect more than standard offers — delivering exclusive access to properties, direct cooperation with developers, and full сопровождение at every stage of the process.

Our expertise covers:

international property investments

relocation and lifestyle transitions

full-cycle real estate support

With a strong foundation in the Bulgarian market — one of Europe’s most перспективных and fast-growing coastal destinations — we offer our clients unique opportunities for both lifestyle and high-return investments.

Our approach is built on:

global vision 🌍

local expertise 📍

German precision 🇩🇪

From selecting the right property to legal сопровождение, relocation, and long-term management — we provide a complete, worry-free experience.

We don’t just sell real estate.

We create opportunities, secure investments, and help our clients build a new life anywhere in the world.

Nils Ott — Real Estate Without Borders.