Oazis realty

Bulgaria, ул. Отец Паисий Хилендарски, No27 А, оф 15, 8230 обл. Бургас, гр. Несебър, България
Oazis realty
Real estate agency
2020
Русский, Български
oazisrealty.com
Company description

Bulgarian estate agency «Oasis realty». Our own database includes more than 500 exceptional verified properties. We are located on the southern coast of the country in Nesebar city.

We sell apartments, houses, investment objects, primary and secondary real estate. Besides, we render assistance in accessing bank products such as mortgage loans, etc.

Our agents in Bulgaria
Darya Borzova
Darya Borzova
885 properties
