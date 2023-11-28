Villas for sale in Bulgaria

UAE
15 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area
Varna, Bulgaria
4
230 m²
Two modern two-story twin houses in a quiet and picturesque place of the city of Varna. The …
€317,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Balchik, Bulgaria
2
70 m²
This exclusive closed-type complex is located in Balchik, in close proximity to a world-clas…
€90,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Varna, Bulgaria
5
320 m²
The house is located in the area of Zelenik, 9 km from the center of Varna. The house is thr…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Burgas, Bulgaria
4
241 m²
The complex is located 800 meters from the picturesque resort village of Lozenets, 300 meter…
€275,712
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Nesebar, Bulgaria
5
393 m²
House with four bedrooms and a private pool in an elite residential complex. Sea view! Priv…
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Varna, Bulgaria
4
240 m²
Newly built private house with asphalt access, suitable for permanent residence, nearby shop…
€410,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Varna, Bulgaria
5
315 m²
Private, elegant luxury house in Varna House distribution: Ground floor: fitness, bathroom, …
€395,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Svilengrad, Bulgaria
6
2
950 m²
2
Massive Four bedroom #house in a village close to Harmanli and Svilengrad. The house if full…
€45,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
212 m²
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Harmanli, Bulgaria
10
6
5 000 m²
3
Discounted price of 175000 euro! Do not miss this wonderful Guest house in Sakar Mountain!!!…
€165,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa with Bedrooms
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
65 m²
123
Bay View Villas is located approximately 38 km north of Burgas Airport. The resort village i…
€42,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa
Pomorie, Bulgaria
88 m²
12
Have you dreamed of leaving the apartment in the busy city and start living in a quiet and c…
€75,300
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa
Lozenets, Bulgaria
6 670 m²
€3,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalofer, Bulgaria
4
450 m²
"SQARE" agency has available for it's clients and colleagues: Sunny,spacious and cozy v…
€25,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Obzor, Bulgaria
7
2
1 500 m²
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
