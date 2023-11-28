Villas for sale in Bulgaria

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area in Varna, Bulgaria
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Two modern two-story twin houses in a quiet and picturesque place of the city of Varna. The …
€317,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Balchik, Bulgaria
Villa Villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
This exclusive closed-type complex is located in Balchik, in close proximity to a world-clas…
€90,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Varna, Bulgaria
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 320 m²
The house is located in the area of Zelenik, 9 km from the center of Varna. The house is thr…
€450,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Burgas, Bulgaria
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 241 m²
The complex is located 800 meters from the picturesque resort village of Lozenets, 300 meter…
€275,712
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 393 m²
 House with four bedrooms and a private pool in an elite residential complex. Sea view! Priv…
€420,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Varna, Bulgaria
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
Newly built private house with asphalt access, suitable for permanent residence, nearby shop…
€410,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Varna, Bulgaria
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 315 m²
Private, elegant luxury house in Varna House distribution: Ground floor: fitness, bathroom, …
€395,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Svilengrad, Bulgaria
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Svilengrad, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 2
Massive Four bedroom #house in a village close to Harmanli and Svilengrad. The house if full…
€45,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Villa Villa
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Area 212 m²
€250,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Harmanli, Bulgaria
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Harmanli, Bulgaria
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Discounted price of 175000 euro! Do not miss this wonderful Guest house in Sakar Mountain!!!…
€165,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa with Bedrooms in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Villa Villa with Bedrooms
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Area 65 m²
Floor 123
Bay View Villas is located approximately 38 km north of Burgas Airport. The resort village i…
€42,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Villa Villa
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Area 88 m²
Floor 12
Have you dreamed of leaving the apartment in the busy city and start living in a quiet and c…
€75,300
Leave a request
Villa Villa in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Villa Villa
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Area 6 670 m²
€3,20M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalofer, Bulgaria
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalofer, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 450 m²
"SQARE" agency has available for it's clients and colleagues: Sunny,spacious and cozy v…
€25,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Obzor, Bulgaria
Villa 4 room villa
Obzor, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 500 m²
€180,000
Leave a request

