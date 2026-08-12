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Villas for sale in Bulgaria

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Burgas
23
Dobrich
3
Sveti Vlas
4
Nesebar
3
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35 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Studenets, Bulgaria
Villa 3 bedrooms
Studenets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale, which is located in a picturesque corner on the Adriatic in Good Waters on t…
$1,10M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Burgas, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Description of object: Two-story house with five rooms in the exclusive residential complex …
$443,335
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Burgas, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
Description of the site: 8 Del Mar - life by the sea. Boutique complex of only 8 modern tow…
$451,048
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bulgaria
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 98 m²
Description of the site: Modern villa in Bali with private pool, full management and Czech a…
$234,088
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Villa 6 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 6
Area 936 m²
Description of object: House with a pool, private garden and a swimming pool by the sea! In …
$365,406
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Bulgaria
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Description of the site: Modern villa in Bali with private pool, full management and Czech a…
$199,831
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bezvoditsa, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bezvoditsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 430 m²
Description of object: Video: https://youtu.be/E-_6_VYC-fI For sale are two houses that hav…
$216,678
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sozopol, Bulgaria
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
Objektbeschreibung: ACTION to 31.12.2025! TOP PROPOSAL OF THE KREED OF THE SEA! Only now we …
$639,460
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bojurets, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bojurets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Description of object: We offer you a unique, newly constructed villa built to the highest E…
$708,425
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mladinovo, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mladinovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Peacefully located in a village, with nice and hospitable residents in the Sakar Mountain, n…
Price on request
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 146 m²
Description of object: We offer for sale a spacious and very bright two-story house, located…
$251,216
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Description of object: This property is located in **Venid Eco Village** in **Sveti Vlas**, …
$751,841
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡Elegant Villa with spacious courtyard in Victoria Hill - Documents ready!We bring to your a…
$437,957
VAT
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 3
Description of object: 🏡 Property Description We offer an exclusive two-story villa with a …
$461,206
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Burgas, Bulgaria
Villa 2 bedrooms
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Description of object: This fully furnished five-room house is located in the Rudnik distric…
$291,687
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ravda, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ravda, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
Description of object: Three-Story Villa in the Center of Ravda, Bulgaria We are pleased to…
$627,733
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 1 bedroom in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Villa 1 bedroom
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Description of object: Are you looking for a compact, comfortable, and affordable apartment …
$75,251
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Villa
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Area 6 670 m²
$3,57M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Svilengrad, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Svilengrad, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 2
Massive Four bedroom #house in a village close to Harmanli and Svilengrad. The house if full…
$53,165
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Burgas, Bulgaria
Villa 3 bedrooms
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 500 m²
Description of object: Only 250 meters from the sandy beach and overlooking the sea! Top pri…
$379,679
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Description of object: For sale is a detached 4-room house in the gated residential complex …
$127,829
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 301 m²
Description of object: **Venid Eco Village** is a closed residential complex in Sveti Vlas, …
$2,08M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Villa 2 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 210 m²
Description of object: We offer for sale a great three-story house of new construction with …
$308,311
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Burgas, Bulgaria
Villa 6 bedrooms
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 6
Area 180 m²
Description of object: We present you a great opportunity to invest in a spacious three-stor…
$259,210
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Status Eco-Villa with Sea Panorama and Own Sauna: ECO VILLAGE LCDWe offer for sale a luxur…
$610,508
VAT
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Villa 4 bedrooms in Balchik, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Balchik, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 2 450 m²
Description of object: For sale is a newly built house to high EU standards. Located in one …
$233,171
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Aytos, Bulgaria
Villa 2 bedrooms
Aytos, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 129 m²
Description of object: We present you a modern 3-room house in Aytos. It is located within w…
$239,797
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 rooms in Kalofer, Bulgaria
Villa 4 rooms
Kalofer, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 450 m²
"SQARE" agency has available for it's clients and colleagues: Sunny,spacious and cozy vil…
$27,119
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Obzor, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Obzor, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 500 m²
$194,703
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 1
We offer to buy a new modern house under construction in the village of Kosharitsa without m…
$175,449
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Properties features in Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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