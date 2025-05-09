  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Luxury residential complex on the Marmara Sea in Zeytinburnu, Istanbul, Türkiye

ID: 26288
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2457932
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Zeytinburnu

About the complex

The project included restoration work on historical buildings using world-class restoration methods. The formerly unused 19th century factory buildings were converted for shared use by residents of this modern project. The traffic is directed underground, pedestrian paths, parks and gardens were planned. Many social and artistic events are held in the bright, colorful and green squares, residents can reach on foot from their homes. To facilitate residents' access to the sea at any time, a bridge was designed that provides a direct connection to the sea and the coastal highway. A café-restaurant, a culture and art center, a sports and health center, shops and swimming pools are available to residents in the project. In addition, the complex will have a concierge service.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The marina and sea shuttles offering various transport routes along with land, sea and rail system options allow you to get to your desired location in a short time without getting stuck in Istanbul traffic jams.

  • Location on the coast of the Marmara Sea
  • Istanbul Main Highway E5 — 3 km from the project
  • 3 km from the Eurasian tunnel
  • 40 km from Istanbul Airport
  • 8 km from the Historic Peninsula and Topkapi Palace
  • 12 km from Taksim Square and Nisantasi

Location on the map

