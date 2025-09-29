  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Zeytinburnu
  4. Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the Topkapi 29 complex in the center of Istanbul.

Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the Topkapi 29 complex in the center of Istanbul.

Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Price on request
Payment with cryptocurrency
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 32675
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Zeytinburnu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Thanks to its convenient location in Istanbul, along with the city's historic district, Zeytinburnu is one of the most attractive areas for real estate investors.

The complex is being built on a 94,000 m² area, with 35,000 m² of green landscaping. It consists of 17 residential and 3 commercial units. The project offers apartments with layouts ranging from 1+1 to 5+1, with apartment sizes ranging from 70 m² to 236 m².

All apartments are delivered fully finished, constructed to the highest quality standards using high-quality materials.

Numerous modes of public transportation are nearby, including the metro, metrobus, tram, underground metro line, and sea transport.

Cafes, restaurants, banks, hospitals, universities, and more are also located nearby.

Down payment: from 50%!
12-month interest-free installments!

Facilities:

  • Outdoor Olympic swimming pool (450 m2)
  • Indoor Olympic swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Spa
  • Aerobics and yoga room
  • Library with reading room
  • Kids' club
  • Conference room
  • Playrooms
  • Shops and restaurants
  • Belgrade forest / jungle
  • Flower garden
  • Fruit garden
  • Children's park with sand and water playgrounds, picnic area
  • Sports, walking, hiking, and cycling paths
  • Charging stations for electric vehicles

Excellent location:

  • Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge 30 min.
  • Maslak 30 min.
  • Levent 25 min.
  • 15 Temmuz Bridge 25 min.
  • Sultan Ahmed Mosque 15 min.
  • Eurasian Tunnel 15 min.
  • Yenikapi Ferry Terminal (Pier) 13 min.
  • Istanbul New Airport 50 min.
  • Trans-European Highway (Tem Highway) 15 min.
  • Yıldız Technical University 10 min.

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Ispartakule Istanbul Apartments Project
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$283,434
Residential quarter Ultra-modern residential complex in the center of Alanya
Alanya, Turkey
from
$309,641
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the luxury complex River Panorama Oba.
Oba, Turkey
from
$140,159
Apartment building OBA PARK CORNER
Oba, Turkey
Price on request
Residential quarter The complex in the suburbs of Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$122,789
You are viewing
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the Topkapi 29 complex in the center of Istanbul.
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Kestel, Turkey
from
$176,886
Finishing options Finished
Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 110 m² in the Myra Park complex. Layout: Kitchen-living room 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 Balconies Views of the complex grounds and mountains Myra Park is a beautiful residential complex with its own amenities, located 300 meters from…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in a residential complex with a pool and a view of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a residential complex with a pool and a view of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a residential complex with a pool and a view of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a residential complex with a pool and a view of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a residential complex with a pool and a view of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a residential complex with a pool and a view of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a residential complex with a pool and a view of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$371,664
Residential complex in one of the largest municipalities, old, historical and central area, in Eyup Sultan, next to the Golden Horn. Title deed ready, suitable for Turkish citizenship, no fee for title deed. 27 blocks, each block has 10 floors, apartment types range from 1+1 to 5+1, from 82 …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Dagbelen, Turkey
from
$1,85M
We offer comfortable and functional villas with gardens and swimming pools. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitchen appliances (hob, oven, hood, fridge, dishwasher) Duravit sanitary ware Fireplace Steel door Sliding aluminum windows with electric shutters and fly screens Gen…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
Show all publications