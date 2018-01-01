Residence with a swimming pool and a green area near a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey

The facility is located in the Kadykyu district of the Asian part of Istanbul on Baghdad's most prestigious street. The residential complex consists of one building. Thanks to its original style, it has become the new architectural dominant of the area.
The residential complex is a two-minute walk from the promenade and parks. Panoramic windows of apartments offer excellent views of the Sea of Marmara. Favorite shops, restaurants and entertainment are just a couple of minutes away.
A metro bus stop is within walking distance of the facility, which provides excellent transport accessibility. There are many shopping and cultural centers, schools and other educational institutions nearby, there are several hospitals.
The residential complex has 12 floors. For purchase, apartments are available with layouts from 2 + 1 to 4 + 1 with an area of 105 to 405 square meters. In front of the building there is an outdoor pool and with equipped wooden lining for relaxation and sun loungers mounted on it. For relaxation, you do not have to go to the beach, you can sit next to the house. The area around is buried in greenery.
Three-story parking provides a sufficient number of places for cars of all residents. There is also a wellness center on site.
The prestigious location on Baghdad Street, the proximity of beaches and panoramic views of the Sea of Marmara make the facility attractive for investment. And the family concept, combined with convenient layouts, will provide special comfort for year-round living.
Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipas. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 47 to 145 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. Gazipasha is a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development, both of the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. Agriculture is developed. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens, schools, colleges, university. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospect of finding a job, opening a business, and educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort.
The residential complex is located on a plot of 9,504 m2 on which a large part (6,400 m2) is green space.
The project has flats with 2-3 bedrooms. A parking space is provided for each flat.
The building has seismic resistance according to European standards.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Distance:
Bus and shuttle buses within walking distance
Tramway - 10 min walk
Termessos Castle and Forest - 15 min.
Airport - 25 mins
Antalya Old Town - 25 min
Nearest beach - 30 min
Shopping Centers nearby
Tahtakale Shopping Mall - 9 km
Flora Park Shopping Mall - 10 km
5M MIGROS Shopping Mall - 20 km
Shopping center Özdilekpark - 19.5 km
Shopping centre Markantalya AVM - 23.5 km
Mall Of Antalya 40 km - 30 min
Educational institutions
Bahcelievler College - 15km
Antalya Toplum College - 8 Km
Yeryuzu College - 8.5km
Antalya University of Science - 2,8km
Akdeniz University - 22,5 km
Antalya International University - 26 min
Hospitals near
Private Hospital D. Termessos 2.5 km - 5 min
Hospital Dosemealti Devlet 1.6 km - 4 min
Dental Clinic 3.5 km - 6 min