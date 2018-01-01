  1. Realting.com
  Residence with a swimming pool and a green area near a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey

Residence with a swimming pool and a green area near a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€413,528
;
4
About the complex

The residence features a large landscaped green area, an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a kids' playground.

Completion - March, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Hospital - 750 meters
  • Metrobus station - 850 meters
  • Metro station - 1.1 km
  • University - 1.6 km
  • Sea bus - 5.9 km
  • Bosphorus Bridge - 15 km
Marmara Region, Turkey

