  Apartment in a new building Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Istanbul Zeytinburnu

Apartment in a new building Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Istanbul Zeytinburnu

Zeytinburnu, Turkey
$952,378
40
ID: 27876
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Zeytinburnu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2021
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    16

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Beachfront Spacious Apartments with Balconies in Istanbul Zeytinburnu

The apartments are located in the Zeytinburnu district of Istanbul. Zeytinburnu district has always been one of the favorite districts of Istanbul, thanks to its location on the shores of the Sea of Marmara.

The apartments for sale in Istanbul Zeytinburnu are 2 km from Bakırköy Marina, 1,3 km from Marmaray Metro Station, 1,6 km from Olivium Shopping Mall, 2 km from Marmara Forum Shopping Mall, 5 km from Sultan Ahmet Square, 7 km from Eminönü Square and 31 km from Istanbul International Airport.

The complex with 7 blocks consists of 848 apartments, 1 hotel block, and an open bazaar. The complex offers a large garden, indoor and outdoor pool, walking path, tennis court, football and basketball courts, decorative pools, fitness center, sauna, steam room, Spa, Turkish bath, indoor and outdoor children's playgrounds, 24/7 security and camera system, site management, indoor and outdoor parking lots. Furthermore, the complex has an electric vehicle charging station, hourly chauffeur service, private courier, ambulance, pet care and veterinary services, sports activity area, and 24/7 reception services.

The apartments have open and closed kitchens, balconies, en-suite bathrooms, and storage options. The apartments are also equipped with smart home system, built-in set, fiber internet infrastructure, steel doors, intercom, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower cabin, and PVC joinery balcony doors and windows.


IST-01536

Location on the map

Education
Healthcare

