Residential complex New residence with a shopping mall and green areas close to a beach and a highway, Zeytinburnu, Istanbul, Turkey

This exceptional project stands out for its modern horizontal architecture and interior design. More than just a house, this complex promises a joyful atmosphere for a happy family life. The complex offers a wide range of apartment layouts from 1+1 to 3+1, suitable for different lifestyles. Each apartment boasts open views of the city from the balconies.

In addition, the project includes a shopping center with restaurants, cafes, pharmacies and supermarkets.

The developer has an excellent reputation in the Turkish construction market. The company's history is more than 30 years. All the company's projects are built using high-quality building materials, meet the high requirements of modern housing construction, are distinguished by unique architectural solutions and are fully provided with all the necessary social infrastructure.

Completion - December, 2025.

"Smart Home" system

Double glazing

Central air conditioning

24/7 video surveillance

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The complex is strategically located in Topkapi, Zeytinburnu, the center of trade, cultural heritage and spiritual tourism in Istanbul. The project’s location at the crossroads of vibrant public life provides easy access to key sites. The complex is located next to luxury five-star hotels, close to the Yenikapı and Gažane event areas.