Residential complex New residence with a shopping mall and green areas close to a beach and a highway, Zeytinburnu, Istanbul, Turkey

Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 15849
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2354185
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Zeytinburnu

About the complex

This exceptional project stands out for its modern horizontal architecture and interior design. More than just a house, this complex promises a joyful atmosphere for a happy family life. The complex offers a wide range of apartment layouts from 1+1 to 3+1, suitable for different lifestyles. Each apartment boasts open views of the city from the balconies.

In addition, the project includes a shopping center with restaurants, cafes, pharmacies and supermarkets.

The developer has an excellent reputation in the Turkish construction market. The company's history is more than 30 years. All the company's projects are built using high-quality building materials, meet the high requirements of modern housing construction, are distinguished by unique architectural solutions and are fully provided with all the necessary social infrastructure.

Completion - December, 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Double glazing
  • Central air conditioning
  • 24/7 video surveillance
Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is strategically located in Topkapi, Zeytinburnu, the center of trade, cultural heritage and spiritual tourism in Istanbul. The project’s location at the crossroads of vibrant public life provides easy access to key sites. The complex is located next to luxury five-star hotels, close to the Yenikapı and Gažane event areas.

  • Beach - 2 km
  • School - 3 km
  • City center - 10 km
  • Shopping mall - 4 km
  • Metro station - 850 meters
  • University - 4 km
  • Hospital - 3 km
  • Bus stop - 300 km
  • Airport - 40 km
  • E-5 highway - 2 km

Location on the map

Zeytinburnu, Turkey

Ask all your questions
Other complexes
