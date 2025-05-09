  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex New complex of home offices with around-the-clock security on E-5 Highway, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New complex of home offices with around-the-clock security on E-5 Highway, Istanbul, Turkey

Zeytinburnu, Turkey
ID: 15850
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2353750
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Zeytinburnu
  • Metro
    Davutpaşa-YTÜ (~ 1000 m)

About the complex

We offer modern and functional home offices.

The residence features around-the-clock security, a green area, a parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metrobus station - 3 minutes
  • Tram stop - 5 minutes
  • Metro station - 10 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 10 minutes
  • Primary school - 5 minutes
  • University - 2 minutes
  • Hospital - 5 minutes

Location on the map

Zeytinburnu, Turkey

