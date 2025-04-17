  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center 5 minutes away from the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center 5 minutes away from the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Turkey

Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$323,029
14/04/2025
$321,034
13/04/2025
$321,223
12/04/2025
$322,419
11/04/2025
$329,708
10/04/2025
$331,050
09/04/2025
$332,712
08/04/2025
$332,506
06/04/2025
$332,702
05/04/2025
$329,671
04/04/2025
$334,075
03/04/2025
$337,779
02/04/2025
$337,069
01/04/2025
$336,307
30/03/2025
$335,278
29/03/2025
$337,781
28/03/2025
$339,013
;
15
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 25520
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2444143
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Zeytinburnu

About the complex

The modern 13-storey building consists of 73 apartments with 2-3 bedrooms.

Features:

  • balconies
  • luxury finishing
  • views of the sea and the city
  • reception
  • gym
  • walking paths
  • around-the-clock security
  • infinity pool
  • spa center
  • indoor parking

Completion - January, 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Shopping mall - 1.6 km
  • Coast - 850 meters
  • Metro station - 2.6 km
  • Taksim Square - 11.8 km
  • Istanbul University - 3.7 km
  • E5 highway - 3 km

Location on the map

Zeytinburnu, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center 5 minutes away from the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$323,029
Realting.com
