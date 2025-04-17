Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center 5 minutes away from the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
The modern complex offers studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms.
Each flat has a storage.
The project features:
indoor 4-level parking
2-storey shopping mall
2 outdoor swimming pools
kids' playground
fitness center
cafes and restaurants
around-the-clock security
Location and nearby inf…
Why this property؟
The highest standards of accommodation, and the highest potential return on investment in the region, according to Forbes.
Strategic location on the Asian side of Istanbul, easy transportation.
A rich environment of vital facilities such as malls, sports centers, cinemas …
We offer beautiful villas with a panoramic view of the Marmara Sea, gardens and parking spaces.
The residence features around-the-clock security, an indoor swimming pool and a sports club.
Completion - August, 2024.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near one of the …