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Pool Apartments for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

;
Antalya
1716
Alanya
256
Muratpasa
1813
Mersin
1669
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553 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
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1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/7
New residential complex in Antalya | The first installment is only 35% | Installment for 10 …
$115,500
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1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
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1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/7
The project is located in the Altintas district, one of the most promising areas of Antalya.…
$192,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
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1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/7
We are not talking about an apartment, but about commercial real estate: you acquire a 1/10 …
$30,883
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
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2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 6/14
Lavinya Concept is a modern residential complex and consists of 3 blocks of 14 floors.  Loca…
$171,023
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Languages
English
1 room studio apartment in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 7/11
Studio in a clean finish of 43 sq.m. on the 7th floor in a finished complex in the city of M…
$49,625
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1 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
Space, coziness and readiness for life - apartment 1 + 1 in Sarysu, Antalya65 m2, with furni…
$119,544
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Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$78,384
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/9
For the Crown of Army, you will recall: apartment -free for the complex, closely withclopate…
$230,390
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2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 3
What you get: spacious apartment 2+1 with an area of 93 m2 with an additional terrace of 50 …
$149,809
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3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 2
$435,454
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 5/8
What you get: Cozy and bright 1+1 apartment with an area of 57 m2, located in a modern resid…
$74,642
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2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2
$200,126
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3 bedroom apartment in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Modern villa Incekum with stunning views and jacuzzi Experience modern life in this stylish …
$349,078
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2 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/5
What you get: You become the owner of a spacious 2+1 apartment with an impressive panoramic …
$320,833
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2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/7
For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments in a new project in the center of Alanya…
$150,755
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2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/6
What do you get: you get a spacious, completely furnished apartment 2+1 with an area of ​​11…
$136,730
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1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 4
$111,506
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Apartment 1 000 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Apartment 1 000 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 1000
Bedrooms 1000
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/5
For investment What you get: Apartments in a new complex in a quiet part of Mahmutlar distr…
$156,700
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/5
Gazipaşa Pazarcı, Facing Tropical Park 1+1 & 3+1 Duplex Apartments in a High-Quality Comple…
$90,147
VAT
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gazivisor / Real Estate & Investment
Languages
English, Türkçe
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
What you get: An apartment of 45 m² is located on the ground floor. East orientation provide…
$116,200
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2 bedroom apartment in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
This well-designed and spacious 2+1 apartment in Mahmutlar offers a perfect blend of comfort…
$210,147
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 11/13
*📍DOLCE VITA RESIDENCE* *1+1 75m2 11th floor* *Fully furnished* Full Sea View South …
$108,159
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/12
For rent. For investment What you get: Large-scale investment project of premium class in …
$157,631
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2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/5
A spacious 2+1 apartment in the prestigious Liman district of Antalya—just 800 meters from t…
$209,344
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Indulge in a blend of modern luxury and Mediterranean charm with this beautifully furnished …
$180,960
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/8
What you get: You get a spacious and bright 1+1 apartment with an area of 67 m2, located on …
$82,335
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1 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 6
What you get: furnished apartment 1 + 1 with an area of 60 m2, located on the 6th floor, con…
$99,444
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 6
$95,427
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1 bedroom apartment in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
This brand-new 1+1 apartment in Alanya's renowned Cleopatra area offers a blend of comfort a…
$226,846
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3 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 3/4
What you get: Spacious and stylish apartment 3+1, with an area of 145 m2, located on the 11t…
$217,096
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Property types in Mediterranean Region

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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