Apartments near golf course for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Antalya
387
Alanya
268
Mersin
1844
Mezitli
572
21 property total found
2 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 4
The construction of a new grandiose project of a residential complex in the Avsallar region …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
location  • 2,5 KM TO THE SEA • 3 KM DISTANCE TO ALANYA CENTER  • 1 KM TO HOSPITAL • 4…
$230,607
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 6/6
For Sale 2+1 Apartment at Azura World & Hotel Turkler Alanya Azura World & Hotel 2+1 – 1…
$252,083
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/12
Mahmutlar/Alanya American kitchen  2+1 central location For sale furnished closed balco…
$154,567
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 10/12
AXA PROPERTY For Sale 2+1 Mahmutlar Alanya Full Activity Complex ALANYA/MAHMUTLAR A…
$192,453
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
location  • 2,5 KM TO THE SEA • 3 KM DISTANCE TO ALANYA CENTER  • 1 KM TO HOSPITAL • 4…
$173,211
3 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1
Excellent offer for those who want to live closer to the historical center of Alanya. In the…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Oba, Turkey
2 room apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
New buildings in the upper part of Oba district are gaining momentum, as the fresh mountain …
Price on request
Penthouse 3 rooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 4
Not far from the entire central part of the infrastructure of Makhmutlara (in the hours of h…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/5
Kestel Alanya 1+1 American kitchen floor 3 total floor 5 pool fitness elevator stora…
$97,747
Close
2 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4
We suggest you consider buying apartments in a large-scale project with the concept of a 5* …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A new project is coming to life in Antalya/Alanya/Kargicak, and every detail you have dreame…
$239,094
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
THE CITY ALANYA PROJECT : Your Dream Mediterranean Lifestyle Awaits Discover Paradise Jus…
$310,648
2 room apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4
Are you ready to go on a cruise with luxury apartments in Antalya, which provide all the ame…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/6
For Sale 1+1 Apartment at Azura World & Hotel in Turkler Alanya Azura World & Hotel …
$133,933
Close
2 room apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention an apartment located on the first (third residential) floor of …
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/6
For Sale 2+1 Apartment at Azura World & Hotel Turkler Alanya Azura World & Hotel 2+1…
$252,083
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/5
Аланья Махмутлар Новое здание Меблированная возможность с мероприятиями 1+1, 60 м² Квартира🌟…
$78,446
Close
2 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 8
In the rapidly developing area Payallar, the construction of the LCD class-Lux is underway. …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 000 m²
The Kargicak area in Alanya, Turkey offers an excellent opportunity for real estate investme…
$358,641
2 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/5
kestel alanya hamam 2+1 200 m to the sea fully furnished total floor 5 locate…
$169,177
Close
