Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Doesemealti
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Doesemealti, Turkey
33 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
3
2
127 m²
2
New Apartments with Underfloor Heating in Antalya Dosemealti The apartments are located in t…
€127,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
3
2
105 m²
1/3
New Build Apartments within Walking Distance of Social Amenities in Dosemealti Antalya Apart…
€120,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning
Doesemealti, Turkey
3
2
100 m²
3
Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Central Antalya Döşemealtı The flats are situated i…
€105,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning
Doesemealti, Turkey
2
1
55 m²
3
Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Central Antalya Döşemealtı The flats are situated i…
€71,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Doesemealti, Turkey
3
132 m²
14
Residential complex with three swimming pools, spa and sports areas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Tu…
€322,428
Recommend
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, gym
Doesemealti, Turkey
6
600 m²
3
Villas with private pools, Jacuzzis and saunas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey The project con…
€1,52M
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with appliances
Doesemealti, Turkey
3
103 m²
5
Residential complex with several swimming pools, gym, children's playground, Deşemealtı, Ant…
€238,028
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with appliances
Doesemealti, Turkey
4
125 m²
4
Residential complex with parking, fitness centre and swimming pool, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Tur…
€303,462
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Doesemealti, Turkey
6
270 m²
2
New complex of villas with gardens and around-the-clock security, Antalya, Turkey We offer …
€1,14M
Recommend
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Doesemealti, Turkey
6
310 m²
2
New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and parking spaces, Döşemealtı, Turkey We…
€1,25M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Doesemealti, Turkey
3
1
70 m²
Properties for Sale with Flexible Payment Plan in Dosemealti Properties for sale in Antalya …
€68,500
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
5
3
220 m²
Spacious Apartments in Bahceyaka Neighborhood in Dosemealti The apartments are located in th…
€194,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Doesemealti, Turkey
5
2
170 m²
2
Modern Spacious Apartments in a Luxury Complex with Pool in Döşemealtı Antalya The modern ap…
€428,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Doesemealti, Turkey
5
2
190 m²
2
Modern Spacious Apartments in a Luxury Complex with Pool in Döşemealtı Antalya The modern ap…
€404,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
3
2
127 m²
2
New Apartments with Underfloor Heating in Antalya Dosemealti The apartments are located in t…
€140,000
Recommend
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
6
2
210 m²
3
Stylish Real Estate in a New Building in Döşemealtı Antalya The stylish design real estate i…
€201,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
3
1
100 m²
3
Stylish Real Estate in a New Building in Döşemealtı Antalya The stylish design real estate i…
€121,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
2
1
65 m²
3
Stylish Real Estate in a New Building in Döşemealtı Antalya The stylish design real estate i…
€88,500
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Doesemealti, Turkey
4
2
266 m²
2
Luxury and Smart Flats with Forest View in Antalya Yeşilbayır The flats are located intertwi…
€570,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
4
2
180 m²
3/3
Brand New Apartments with Nature Views in Döşemealtı Antalya The new apartments are in the …
€342,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
3
2
92 m²
3/3
Brand New Apartments with Nature Views in Döşemealtı Antalya The new apartments are in the …
€256,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
3
1
91 m²
3/3
Brand New Apartments with Nature Views in Döşemealtı Antalya The new apartments are in the …
€222,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
3
1
98 m²
1/2
Flats in a Housing Project with Communal Garden and Open Parking Lot in Dosemealti The flats…
€130,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
3
1
94 m²
2
Flats in a Housing Project with Communal Garden and Open Parking Lot in Dosemealti The flats…
€109,000
Recommend
5 room apartment
Doesemealti, Turkey
5
1
364 m²
New elite complex of villas in Deshemealti We present to your attention a new new elite com…
€956,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Doesemealti, Turkey
2
1
70 m²
1/13
Our new project - Deshemealts – Antalya Project area - 45.210 m2 - In total, the project h…
€194,230
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Doesemealti, Turkey
2
1
66 m²
1/5
We create a complex in the most beautiful place of Antalya. You are next to public transport…
€136,477
Recommend
5 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Doesemealti, Turkey
1
4
600 m²
Want to be the owner of the luxury villa for sale in Antalya? Well-appointed design, rich fa…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage
Doesemealti, Turkey
1
1
66 m²
Would you like to have a happy life with apartments for sale in Antalya? Then you will be a…
Price on request
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage
Doesemealti, Turkey
1
2
98 m²
Realtor Global invites investors who care about their comfort and financial future to a luxu…
Price on request
Recommend
