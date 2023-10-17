Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Doesemealti
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Doesemealti, Turkey

penthouses
4
1 BHK
6
2 BHK
14
3 BHK
3
4 BHK
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
33 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
New Apartments with Underfloor Heating in Antalya Dosemealti The apartments are located in t…
€127,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/3
New Build Apartments within Walking Distance of Social Amenities in Dosemealti Antalya Apart…
€120,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning in Doesemealti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Central Antalya Döşemealtı The flats are situated i…
€105,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning in Doesemealti, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 3
Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Central Antalya Döşemealtı The flats are situated i…
€71,500
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Doesemealti, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 14
Residential complex with three swimming pools, spa and sports areas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Tu…
€322,428
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, gym in Doesemealti, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, gym
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with private pools, Jacuzzis and saunas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey The project con…
€1,52M
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with appliances in Doesemealti, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with appliances
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 5
Residential complex with several swimming pools, gym, children's playground, Deşemealtı, Ant…
€238,028
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with appliances in Doesemealti, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with appliances
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 4
Residential complex with parking, fitness centre and swimming pool, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Tur…
€303,462
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with gardens and around-the-clock security, Antalya, Turkey We offer …
€1,14M
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Doesemealti, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and parking spaces, Döşemealtı, Turkey We…
€1,25M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Doesemealti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Properties for Sale with Flexible Payment Plan in Dosemealti Properties for sale in Antalya …
€68,500
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Spacious Apartments in Bahceyaka Neighborhood in Dosemealti The apartments are located in th…
€194,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern Spacious Apartments in a Luxury Complex with Pool in Döşemealtı Antalya The modern ap…
€428,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern Spacious Apartments in a Luxury Complex with Pool in Döşemealtı Antalya The modern ap…
€404,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
New Apartments with Underfloor Heating in Antalya Dosemealti The apartments are located in t…
€140,000
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Real Estate in a New Building in Döşemealtı Antalya The stylish design real estate i…
€201,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Real Estate in a New Building in Döşemealtı Antalya The stylish design real estate i…
€121,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Real Estate in a New Building in Döşemealtı Antalya The stylish design real estate i…
€88,500
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Doesemealti, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury and Smart Flats with Forest View in Antalya Yeşilbayır The flats are located intertwi…
€570,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/3
Brand New Apartments with Nature Views in Döşemealtı Antalya The new apartments are in the …
€342,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 3/3
Brand New Apartments with Nature Views in Döşemealtı Antalya The new apartments are in the …
€256,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 3/3
Brand New Apartments with Nature Views in Döşemealtı Antalya The new apartments are in the …
€222,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/2
Flats in a Housing Project with Communal Garden and Open Parking Lot in Dosemealti The flats…
€130,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats in a Housing Project with Communal Garden and Open Parking Lot in Dosemealti The flats…
€109,000
5 room apartment in Doesemealti, Turkey
5 room apartment
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 364 m²
New elite complex of villas in Deshemealti We present to your attention a new new elite com…
€956,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Doesemealti, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/13
Our new project - Deshemealts – Antalya Project area - 45.210 m2 - In total, the project h…
€194,230
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Doesemealti, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/5
We create a complex in the most beautiful place of Antalya. You are next to public transport…
€136,477
5 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden in Doesemealti, Turkey
5 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Want to be the owner of the luxury villa for sale in Antalya? Well-appointed design, rich fa…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage in Doesemealti, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Would you like to have a happy life with apartments for sale in Antalya?  Then you will be a…
Price on request
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage in Doesemealti, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Realtor Global invites investors who care about their comfort and financial future to a luxu…
Price on request
