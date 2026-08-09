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Apartments for sale in Dosemealti, Turkey

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40 properties total found
5 room apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
5 room apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 2/2
$14,53M
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4 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
4-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Altınkale Döşemealtı The apartments are locat…
$327,178
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1 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/5
Brand-New Investment Friendly Apartments with Pool in Döşemealtı Antalya Located in one of A…
$95,145
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Dagbeli, Turkey
Apartment
Dagbeli, Turkey
Area 408 m²
$4,07M
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Apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
Apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
2 km from the center of Deschemalti and close to all social amenities. It is located 4 km fr…
$722,821
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Apartment in Asagioba, Turkey
Apartment
Asagioba, Turkey
Area 680 m²
$4,65M
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Apartment 7 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
We present to you a luxury villa with enriched social facilities and high investment value, …
$1,73M
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1 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/4
Spacious 1-Bedroom Apartment with Nature Views in Döşemealtı Antalya The apartment is locate…
$59,990
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2 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
The building, completed in 2024, is located in the Doshemalti district of Antalya. The apart…
$93,012
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3 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 385 m²
$612,573
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1 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3
The building was built in June 2024 in Antalya/Döşemealtı region. The apartment, which is fa…
$109,933
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4 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 296 m²
Located in the rising star of Istanbul, Kartal district, Island Dreams increases the value o…
Price on request
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 6
Area 390 m²
$1,02M
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4 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 254 m²
Meris Dragos, rising in Dragos, the new attraction center of the Anatolian side with the mag…
$1,32M
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2 room apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
2 room apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/3
$2,55M
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1 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
1-Bedroom Apartments with Underfloor-Heating and Communal Pool in Antalya Döşemealtı The Döş…
$129,431
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5 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 510 m²
We designed a life beyond your dreams…These high-rise apartments and the private pools on th…
$1,23M
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4 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 364 m²
At this new project located in Kartal, you are invited to a sincere, warm, secure life with …
Price on request
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4 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Area 320 m²
$663,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 11/15
Modern Furnished 1-Bedroom Flat for Sale in Antalya Döşemealtı Located in Çıplaklı Neighborh…
$100,657
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1 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/5
Brand-New Investment Friendly Apartments with Pool in Döşemealtı Antalya Located in one of A…
$91,664
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Dosemealti, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/4
1-Bedroom Mountain and Nature View Apartment in Döşemealtı Bahçeyaka Neighborhood The apartm…
$59,990
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2 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments for Sale with a Smart Home System in a Prestigious Location in Döşemealtı Offerin…
$233,563
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4 room apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
4 room apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/3
$6,63M
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2 room apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
2 room apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
$4,07M
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Apartment 7 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
$863,096
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Dosemealti, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 5/5
Brand-New Investment Friendly Apartments with Pool in Döşemealtı Antalya Located in one of A…
$95,145
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4 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
4-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Altınkale Döşemealtı The apartments are locat…
$294,716
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Apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
Apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Area 528 m²
$9,88M
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4 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments for Sale with a Smart Home System in a Prestigious Location in Döşemealtı Offerin…
$589,433
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