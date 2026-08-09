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Apartments for sale in Kemer, Turkey

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8 properties total found
Apartment in Kemer, Turkey
Apartment
Kemer, Turkey
Area 5 m²
$69,76M
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3 room apartment in Kemer, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/4
$7,50M
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Kemer, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
This project, located in the Kemer neighborhood of Burdur, consists of a total of 83 indepen…
$39,308
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Kemer, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 3
Mountain-View Apartments in a Project in Kemer Antalya The apartment project is located in t…
$205,121
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Apartment in Beycik, Turkey
Apartment
Beycik, Turkey
Area 16 m²
$151,14M
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5 bedroom apartment in Kemer, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Kemer, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
The villa is located in the center of Kemer with stunning mountain views, a large swimming p…
$2,56M
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2 bedroom apartment in Kemer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
2 Bedroom Furnished Chic Apartment in Kemer Antalya Kemer is a popular destination for its n…
$220,223
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2 bedroom apartment in Kemer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished Apartment in Kemer Çamyuva with Pool and Forest View Kemer welcomes thousands of l…
$218,060
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