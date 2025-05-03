Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Antalya
387
Alanya
268
Mersin
1844
Mezitli
572
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
422 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/4
This stylish duplex apartment is located in a well-maintained complex just 300 meters from t…
$320,728
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/9
This unfurnished one-bedroom apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a modern 9-storey buil…
$272,938
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
The construction of a new project of a premium residential complex in one of the best locati…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 10
New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey We offer apartments…
$250,097
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4
The residential complex consists of two 6-storey blocks with a facade in European style, loc…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 4
1+1 apartment for sale in a new residential complex in the developed area of Mahmutlar. The …
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kuzucubelen, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 14
Residential complex with swimming pool, 350 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey Ther…
$89,117
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
From the owner put up for sale a two-bedroom apartment with a total area of 70 m2, on the 3r…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 14
ID MR 1207Special offer! Apartments 1 + 1 with a 20% discount in Erdemli, Tomyuk.We offer fo…
$66,920
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4
This spacious 160 m² apartment is located on the 4th floor of a 10-storey building in the Ci…
$282,829
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/8
New project in Antalya with state guarantee.The project is located in the rapidly developing…
$155,826
Leave a request
Apartment in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Area 54 m²
Apartments for sale in a complex in Oba, Alanya. Distance to the sea - 1600 meters. For sale…
$134,309
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
4 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 4
For sale is furnished apartment 3 + 1 in one of the seaside neighborhoods of Mersin - Cheshm…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Oba, Turkey
Apartment
Oba, Turkey
Area 138 m²
A stunning project in the environmentally friendly area of ​​Alanya, both, with a magnificen…
$334,740
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Oba, Turkey
Apartment
Oba, Turkey
Area 51 m²
Apartments for sale in a complex from the developer in the popular area of ​​Oba, AlanyaLoca…
$170,470
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
5 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
5 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 11
We offer you another apartment with sea views. The offer is located in the Mezitli area and …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence with swimming pools and an underground garage at 900 meters from the …
$356,817
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
4 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 4
The residential complex in the area of Altyntash, Antalya and consists of three 8-storey blo…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/9
Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods of Alanya, this modern 1 bedroom apartmen…
$272,938
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
This one-bedroom apartment is located in the heart of Alanya, just 350 meters from the famou…
$237,576
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 4
Residential complex with swimming pools and water park, in a green and quiet area of Oba, Al…
$293,360
Leave a request
Apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
Apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Area 58 m²
The new pearl of the coast of Alani – The large-scale residential complex of premium class i…
$185,967
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey T…
$187,251
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bezirgan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bezirgan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished villa with swimming pools abd a spa area, Kalkan, Turkey We offer a modern villa …
$790,177
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/5
Cozy apartment 1 + 1 in the prestigious area of Oba, AlanyaWe present to your attention a st…
$137,606
Leave a request
Apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
Apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Area 55 m²
A new investment project in Kargydzhak, Alanya. The project is one block that includes 9 a…
$304,779
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Area 44 m²
Meet our residential complex - a cozy family residence Hayat Heaven Residence. This is an am…
$56,661
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Kizkalesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kizkalesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 12
Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey We…
$106,620
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
Floor 4
We present to your attention a ready-made residential complex of premium class in the heart …
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 3
If, when choosing an apartment, proximity to the sea is important for you and the availabili…
Price on request
Leave a request

Property types in Mediterranean Region

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go