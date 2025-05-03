Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/4
This stylish duplex apartment is located in a well-maintained complex just 300 meters from t…
$320,728
1 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/9
This unfurnished one-bedroom apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a modern 9-storey buil…
$272,938
2 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/3
For Sale 2+1, 125m² Apartment at Kestel Alanya Alanya Kestel For Sale 2+1, 125m² Sea View …
$174,915
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
Type of real estate: duplex apartment. Category: new. Location: Alanya, Terras district. Sta…
$118,148
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 10
New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey We offer apartments…
$250,097
1 bedroom apartment in Kuzucubelen, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 14
Residential complex with swimming pool, 350 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey Ther…
$89,117
3 bedroom apartment in Incekum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Incekum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey The complex consists …
$689,156
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 7
Residential complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, in a quiet and peaceful area, Avs…
$192,453
1 bedroom apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 14
ID MR 1207Special offer! Apartments 1 + 1 with a 20% discount in Erdemli, Tomyuk.We offer fo…
$66,920
3 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4
This spacious 160 m² apartment is located on the 4th floor of a 10-storey building in the Ci…
$282,829
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/8
New project in Antalya with state guarantee.The project is located in the rapidly developing…
$155,826
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence with swimming pools and an underground garage at 900 meters from the …
$356,817
1 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/9
Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods of Alanya, this modern 1 bedroom apartmen…
$272,938
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
This one-bedroom apartment is located in the heart of Alanya, just 350 meters from the famou…
$237,576
1 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 6
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Oba, Alanya, Turkey The r…
$161,091
2 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 4
Residential complex with swimming pools and water park, in a green and quiet area of Oba, Al…
$293,360
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey T…
$187,251
2 bedroom apartment in Bezirgan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bezirgan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished villa with swimming pools abd a spa area, Kalkan, Turkey We offer a modern villa …
$790,177
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Our first and only lake house project in Kargicak, which has a unique view of nature, to Ala…
$211,863
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 7
Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and sports grounds, Avsallar, Turkey Resident…
$209,409
1 bedroom apartment in Kizkalesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kizkalesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 12
Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey We…
$106,620
3 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 6/6
UNİT 42
$333,696
4 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Project Overview: Prestigious residential complex in Alanya İncekum, 2km from the sea. 12 …
$247,006
5 room apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
5 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 11/11
$142,700
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, 800 m to the beach, Avsall…
$234,064
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 12
New residence with swimming pools, an aqua park and a private beach, Avsallar, Turkey The r…
$126,000
3 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and gym, Ciplakli, Turkey Residential complex…
$237,185
1 bedroom apartment in Kizkalesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kizkalesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 24
Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a spa center at 80 meters from the sea, Mersi…
$98,141
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence near Antalya Airport managed by a global hotel chain, Altintas, Turkey The reside…
$380,797
1 bedroom apartment in Caglarca, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Caglarca, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Anta…
$185,746
