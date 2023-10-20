Apartments for sale in Kumluca, Turkey

UAE
61 property total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment
Kumluca, Turkey
2
125 m²
€221,750
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kumluca, Turkey
2
57 m²
€154,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
2
1
40 m²
2/6
€153,000
1
Recommend
1
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
60 m²
Newly under-construction apartments for sale in Antalya are an ideal opportunity for first-t…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
60 m²
İdeally located in one of the most attractive locations in the city with easy access to amen…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
62 m²
Would you like to have a happy life with apartments for sale in Altıntaş? Then you will be …
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
50 m²
Altıntaş is among the options where many investments have been made in the field of real est…
Price on request
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Yenbey, Turkey
1
2
90 m²
Altıntaş is one of the most preferred regions for investment with its first class residentia…
Price on request
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Yenbey, Turkey
1
2
155 m²
Experience the beauties of Turkey with apartments for sale in Antalya! We introduce you to …
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
66 m²
Lucrative Real Estate Investment is ideal for investors looking for a vacation atmosphere an…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Yenbey, Turkey
2
1
2/10
Our project, which has 2 separate blocks with a two-sided view consisting of 788 apartments,…
€147,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
51 m²
Time is one of the most precious things in life, spend your time in an impressive and chic h…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
50 m²
Will leave you breathless, an incredible opportunity to rent out or live in an attractive lo…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
62 m²
Space meticulously designed to provide a modern living by the sea. The location is ideal for…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
61 m²
High-class development nestled in an advantageous location with easy access to amenities and…
Price on request
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
87 m²
This magnific development is within a serene neighborhood, you will benefit from a top-of-th…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
66 m²
You will feel like a luxurious resort with endless entertainment throughout the building. Th…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
72 m²
Catch the biggest opportunity of your life with apartments for sale in Altıntaş! Within the…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with garage, with sauna, with security
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
55 m²
We offer you a luxurious life with apartments for sale in Altıntaş. The area of the proje…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
72 m²
İt is not a mere coincidence you’ve ended up here, the modern apartments for sale in Antalya…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
62 m²
Potential Real estate apartments for sale in Antalya offering profitable units in a serene a…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with security, with city view
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
67 m²
I see that you've come so far here, to be right where you are, and to live a fulfilling life…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
81 m²
Welcome to one of the best new development neighborhoods nestled a few blocks to the stunnin…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
73 m²
Are you ready to be the first owners of apartments for sale in Altıntaş? There are many apa…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with security
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
65 m²
Reimagine your life with breezeless, sunny, and dreamy beaches, warm and inviting apartments…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
69 m²
Welcome to your brand new Real estate investment. We know that investing requires thinking t…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
75 m²
Isn't it the right time to start a new life with apartments for sale in Antalya? The constr…
Price on request
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Yenbey, Turkey
1
2
78 m²
İntroducing the new development nestled in a growing and planned neighborhood situated in an…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
50 m²
Apartments for sale in Altıntaş are a new revolution! There are two blocks in the project w…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
55 m²
Apartments for sale in Altıntaş prepare you for a luxurious life. There will be two blocks i…
Price on request
Recommend
Properties features in Kumluca, Turkey
