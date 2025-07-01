Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kahramanmaraş
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kahramanmaraş, Turkey

Goksun
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutbey, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutbey, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Nestled between the Marmara and the Black Sea, discover a property that embodies traditional…
$562,315
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutbey, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutbey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Located on the European side of Istanbul, in the rapidly developing district of Gunesli on t…
$576,614
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutbey, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutbey, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Situated between the Marmara and the Black Sea, this property offers you the chance to exper…
$562,664
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kahramanmaraş, Turkey

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go