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Apartments for sale in Mut, Turkey

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3 properties total found
1 room apartment in Mut, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mut, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/12
Buy real estate in Mersin, Turkey | Investments from the developer Buy an apartment by the …
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Mut, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mut, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 14/15
One bedroom apartment (1+1), 53 m2 net on the 4th floor. The price of the apartment is 23…
$71,325
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1 bedroom apartment in Mut, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mut, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/15
Apartments - cheaper than similar apartments from the developer by 13,000 EUR. ► One-bedr…
$60,004
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