  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Yenisehir
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Yenisehir, Turkey

1 BHK
5
Apartment To archive
9 properties total found
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Yenisehir, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Yenisehir, Turkey
Price on request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Yenisehir, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Yenisehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
In the city of Mersin, a new project is being built on an area of 3.370 M2 and will consist …
€76,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yenisehir, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yenisehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 16
€137,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yenisehir, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yenisehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 12
€76,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 12
Centrally-Located Modern Flats in Mersin Yenişehir Mersin is a rising city with a favorable …
€77,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Yenisehir, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Yenisehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
ILKEM FLORA is a new elite residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the p…
€73,000
3 room apartment with parking, with garden, with basement in Kocavilayet, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with garden, with basement
Kocavilayet, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/5
"Zera Homes" offers for sale  2+1 apartments with mountain and nature views in Yenisehir in …
€81,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Kocavilayet, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Kocavilayet, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 15/15
Zera Homes offers an 80 m², 2+1 apartments with a view to the nature in a complex with rich …
€115,000
5 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Kocavilayet, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Kocavilayet, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 185 m²
Floor 13/13
Zera Homes offers for sale 4+1 apartment with mountain and panoramic views of Mersin in the …
€390,000
