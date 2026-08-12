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Sea view Apartments for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

;
Antalya
1716
Alanya
256
Muratpasa
1813
Mersin
1669
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953 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
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2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 6/14
Lavinya Concept is a modern residential complex and consists of 3 blocks of 14 floors.  Loca…
$171,023
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready-to-Move Apartments in a Complex with Social Amenities within Walking Distance of the B…
$183,156
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready-to-Move Apartments in a Complex with Social Amenities within Walking Distance of the B…
$541,404
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 7
Mountain and Sea-View Flat in a Three-Block Residential Complex in Alanya Alanya is one of t…
$147,601
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 10
Real Estate with Investment Potential Near the Beach in Mahmutlar Alanya Alanya is a popular…
$112,379
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3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Comfortable and High-Quality Apartments with Sea View in Alanya Payallar Payallar, one of th…
$295,726
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3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Mountain and Sea Views Close to Antalya City Hospital in Antalya Kepez Kepez…
$282,883
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 4
Elegant Apartments for Sale with Nature and Sea Views in Alanya Alanya is one of the most pr…
$286,680
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3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Sea and City View Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya Kestel Kestel is a vibrant area …
$375,954
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Apartments in a Single-Block Exclusive Complex Right on the Sea in Mahmutlar, Alanya Located…
$934,308
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2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 14
Affordable Stylish Apartments Walking Distance to the Sea in Mersin Erdemli Mersin, the pear…
$97,759
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/9
For the Crown of Army, you will recall: apartment -free for the complex, closely withclopate…
$230,390
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Apartments for Sale in Alanya with City and Sea Views The Kale region stands out with its pr…
$989,295
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Apartments in Project with Rich Social Amenities in Alanya Alanya is one of the most prefer…
$207,763
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1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 15
Newly Built Apartments with Sea Views in Ayaş, Mersin Mersin is a popular Mediterranean city…
$214,797
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2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Chic Design Apartments in a Complex 400 m from the Coast in Alanya Antalya Alanya is situate…
$447,541
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Sea-View Apartments Within a Single-Block Complex in Alanya Recognized as one of Alanya’s mo…
$357,632
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 7
2-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View and Balcony in Altıntaş, Aksu, Antalya The apartment is lo…
$145,483
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Sea View Apartments in a Complex 800 M from the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Avsallar, one of Alan…
$115,714
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Sea View Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya Kestel Alanya stands out with its histori…
$368,273
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Apartments in Alanya Mahmutlar in a Complex 500 m to Sea with Activities The Mahmutlar distr…
$179,059
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2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 9
Sea View Flats in a Complex with Rich Social Facilities in Alanya Demirtaş Demirtaş is a res…
$205,509
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Brand New Real Estate Near the Sea in Alanya Center The brand-new real estate in Alanya for …
$254,077
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 13
New Apartments for Sale in a Valuable Location in Mersin Mezitli New apartments for sale ar…
$139,772
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2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 8/12
Furnished Apartment for Sale in a Single-Block Complex Near Amenities in Alanya Mahmutlar Ma…
$124,098
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3 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 12
New Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin Mersin is one of the most visi…
$148,098
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2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Spacious Beachfront Property in Serenity Premium in Alanya Antalya The stylish property is s…
$412,209
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Ready-to-Move Flats in a Central Location 100 m from the Sea in Alanya Kestel Kestel is a po…
$357,682
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
Investment Apartments with Castle and Sea Views in Alanya Alanya is one of the most importan…
$921,539
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Apartments in a Complex Close to Cleopatra Beach in Alanya The stylish apartments are locate…
$152,523
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Property types in Mediterranean Region

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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