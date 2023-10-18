Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Toroslar, Turkey

64 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 14
New residence with an aquapark, swimming pools and a tennis court at 150 meters from the bea…
€168,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 14
New residence with an aquapark and swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turk…
€104,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/13
Investment Flats in Complex with Aquapark in Mersin Tece Situated on a 2,370 sqm plot, this …
€39,000
2 room apartment in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
€76,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 13
Investment Flats in Complex with Aquapark in Mersin Tece Situated on a 2,370 sqm plot, this …
€39,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 13
Investment Flats in Complex with Aquapark in Mersin Tece Situated on a 2,370 sqm plot, this …
€60,000
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Toroslar, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Toroslar, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Toroslar, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Toroslar, Turkey
Price on request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/12
€32,500
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/11
NEW DRAFT!!!! Hurry up to raise the price!!!! This is a full-fledged apartment of 41 m loc…
€19,500
4 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Toroslar, Turkey
4 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
Apartments in a new residential complex in Mersin, Enishehir district. Premium complex. The …
€410,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
 A new well-maintained premium residential complex near the largest shopping center in Mersi…
€137,000
1 room apartment with elevator, in city center, with with repair in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, in city center, with with repair
Yalinayak, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5/8
🔥 Super-price from 32.000 € 🔥 Price below the general level in the Mersin market, keep up! …
€36,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Yalinayak, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/10
A complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular area of Erdemli, Cesmely distr…
€27,300
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with sea view in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with sea view
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/14
NSM-102804 New complex in Mezitli in the Cesmely area We present to your attention a ne…
€50,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Yalinayak, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 7/11
Apartment in Teja 2 + 1 with sea views, with a large green area, The apartment has all the f…
€92,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 6/15
€26,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/8
Studio apartments by the sea 1 + 0 and 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 and in nettle! Just collect in the o…
€28,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 10
1 + 0 18250 Euro-50% down payment 1 + 1 31500 Euro-50% down payment Further installments w…
€18,250
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 11
Studio Flats in Mersin Tece Steps from the Beach for Investors Mersin, the pearl of the Medi…
€49,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/11
NEW PROJECT This is a full-fledged apartment of 41 m located near the Mediterranean Sea!!!!…
€19,500
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Yalinayak, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Floor 14/15
Apartments in the popular Mersin, in the Tarus area. Apartments are rented with high-qualit…
€64,316
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Toroslar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 10
Flats with En-Suite Bathroom in Tece Mersin The flats are situated in the neighborhood of Te…
€142,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 10
Flats with En-Suite Bathroom in Tece Mersin The flats are situated in the neighborhood of Te…
€120,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 11
Apartments for Sale with Terrace and En-Suite Bathrooms in Mezitli Mersin The stylish apartm…
€115,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 14
2-Bedroom Flats in a Residential Complex with Swimming Pool and Security in Mersin Mersin is…
€83,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 14
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Aquapark in Mersin The apartments are located in Mersi…
€98,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 14
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Aquapark in Mersin The apartments are located in Mersi…
€73,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 14
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin Tece The sty…
€160,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 14
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin Tece The sty…
€105,000
