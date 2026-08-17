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Apartments for sale in Toroslar, Turkey

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4 properties total found
Apartment in Gozne, Turkey
Apartment
Gozne, Turkey
Area 405 m²
$3,08M
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2 room apartment in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 6/6
$2,62M
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1 bedroom apartment in Toroslar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1
$115,632
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
1 bedroom apartment in Toroslar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 11/12
The new building of MERSIN, AYASH, MERSIN the complex consists of 1 block on 12 floors in …
$96,360
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