Apartments with garage for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

1 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Nestled along the picturesque coastline of Alanya, an exceptional residential development gr…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/4
This stylish duplex apartment is located in a well-maintained complex just 300 meters from t…
$320,728
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/9
This unfurnished one-bedroom apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a modern 9-storey buil…
$272,938
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
2+1 Apartment for Sale in Centrum Cikcilli Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. …
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
In Küçükhasbahçe, one of the most elite districts of Alanya, far from the urban chaos, the u…
$217,358
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5
Start of construction – 30.06.2022 Completion of construction - 30.09.2024 Complex inf…
$293,441
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4
This spacious 160 m² apartment is located on the 4th floor of a 10-storey building in the Ci…
$282,829
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/8
New project in Antalya with state guarantee.The project is located in the rapidly developing…
$155,826
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Hocalar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Hocalar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The coast of Alanya is one of the favorite tourist resorts of the Mediterranean. Demirtas di…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 5/6
The apartment is located in Lara/Yeşilbahçe, which is considered one of the most elite distr…
$325,084
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 3/4
2+1 Apartment for Sale in Alanya Kargıcak Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. …
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Explore a new era of luxury living and investment potential in the heart of Alanya Kargicak.…
$73,496
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/6
1+1 Apartment for Sale in Alanya Kargıcak Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. …
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/9
Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods of Alanya, this modern 1 bedroom apartmen…
$272,938
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
This one-bedroom apartment is located in the heart of Alanya, just 350 meters from the famou…
$237,576
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/13
The project is being constructed in Antalya/Döşemealtı region. The complex, which is being b…
$126,527
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1
The complex was built in Alanya/Oba district in May 2023. The complex is equipped with swimm…
$210,113
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Our first and only lake house project in Kargicak, which has a unique view of nature, to Ala…
$211,863
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Project Overview: Prestigious residential complex in Alanya İncekum, 2km from the sea. 12 …
$247,006
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
Indoor heated floor pool Summer pool with water slides (900 m2) Gym Sauna with Himalayan …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Floor 5/5
3+1 Apartment for Sale in Alanya Oba Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. Apar…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
Discover Your Perfect Coastal Living Haven in Mahmutlar, Alanya This charming 1+1 apartme…
$77,791
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Explore a new era of luxury living and investment potential in the heart of Alanya Kargicak.…
$74,005
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/4
2+1 Apartment for Sale in Alanya Oba Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. Apar…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The complex, which is being built with 5 blocks and a total of 98 apartments on a plot of 8.…
$301,924
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartment in Antalya.   Apartment for sale in Antalya, the Konyaal region, the Liman micr…
$185,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/6
This stylish apartment is located in the popular neighborhood of Cikcilli in Alanya, just 1.…
$216,076
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/4
Located in the highly sought-after Cleopatra district, this modern apartment offers a luxuri…
$627,881
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 2
intallment plan 42 months by turkish lira With Turkish government guarantee payment pl…
$215,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
location  • 2,5 KM TO THE SEA • 3 KM DISTANCE TO ALANYA CENTER  • 1 KM TO HOSPITAL • 4…
$230,607
Leave a request

