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Studios for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

;
Antalya
13
Alanya
10
Mersin
12
Erdemli
5
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27 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 7/11
Studio in a clean finish of 43 sq.m. on the 7th floor in a finished complex in the city of M…
$49,625
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
$42,323
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Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Erdemli, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/8
Studio in the Ilkem Rio 1 SPA Complex We offer for sale a studio on the 4th floor of the …
$46,077
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Price listApartment, StudioFloor: 4, , 35m², €57,000Welcome to your dream home nestled in th…
$65,589
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Mezitli, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
New luxury residential complex, located in Tomuk/Mersin area, 550 meters from a beautiful eq…
$48,912
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kestel, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
Price listApartment, StudioFloor: 4, , 45m², €77,000Step into a world of elegance and tranqu…
$88,603
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 12
$59,836
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Studio apartment in Aksu, Turkey
Studio apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Area 10 m²
Floor 4/10
Desire Antalya — Become a Co-Owner of a 5★ Best Western Premier Hotel An investment that …
$30,000
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Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Akdeniz, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/11
Passive income in Turkey! 1 bedroom apartment in Mersin for $36,900K💰 10% per annum with ren…
$43,236
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 14
Price listApartment, StudioFloor: 3, , 50m², €65,000Welcome to the ultimate blend of luxury …
$74,794
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Erdemli, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Modern residential complex consisting of one 10-storey block 350 meters away in the Erdemli …
$44,562
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Erdemli, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 7/10
Studio in the Sun Maria Beach complex Videos of the apartments are available upon request…
$41,351
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Studio apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
Studio apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 10 m²
Floor 4/10
Desire Antalya — Become a Co-Owner of a 5★ Best Western Premier Hotel An investment that …
$25,000
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 12
Price listApartment, StudioFloor: 6, , 40m², €53,000Step into a world of elegance and leisur…
$60,986
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2 room Studio apartment in Isparta, Turkey
2 room Studio apartment
Isparta, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
$2,85M
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1 room studio apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5
Super-price from 32,000 € The price below the general level in the Mersin market, do! ⠀ r…
$35,218
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Aksu, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
which will be located in Alt nta , one of the most attractive areas of Antalya. Location In…
$191,798
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/4
We sell a cozy apartment in the center of Alanya, 300 meters to Cleopatra Beach, FINNCONS AP…
$133,758
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/9
$94,998
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/10
Jasmine Port SuiteJasmine Port Suite will be located in Alanya. One of the largest and most …
$48,545
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Studio apartment in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Studio apartment
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/9
Состоит из 2 блоков по 0 (входной этаж) + 8 этажей. Всего 512 квартир, построенных на зем…
$43,822
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Alanya project in the Payallar district stands out as a prime investment, blending a str…
$48,251
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The project in the Payallar district stands out as a prime investment, blending a strategic …
$48,097
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Erdemli, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 8
$41,719
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1 room studio apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 13
Комплекс состоит из 1 блока на 13 этажей, 300 м до моря Турция, МерсинОкончание строительств…
$38,405
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Akdeniz, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 11
price list 50% in cash for 12 months 1+0-52M2 from 42.000 € The characteristics of the…
$44,928
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1 room studio apartment in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/9
New complex in Tomyuk, MersinThe complex consists of 2 blocks on 9 floorsZemin kat + 8 floor…
$42,931
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Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

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with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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