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Apartments for sale in Serik, Turkey

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penthouses
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66 properties total found
Apartment in Serik, Turkey
Apartment
Serik, Turkey
$329 000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 3/3
2-Bedroom Apartment with a Pool in Central Belek Belek is one of Antalya’s most sought-after…
$91 643
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2 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Apartment Close to the Amenities in Belek Antalya The apartment for sale is locate…
$146 406
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Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 3
Flats Near the Golf Courses and Beach in Belek Antalya Flats are situated in Belek, Antalya.…
$250 246
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4 room apartment in Serik, Turkey
4 room apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/7
$9,01M
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Apartment 7 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 7
Area 404 m²
$1,42M
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International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
2 room apartment in Serik, Turkey
2 room apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/3
$4,13M
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1 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 4
Well-Equipped Apartments for Sale in a Prime Location in Belek, Antalya Belek, one of Antaly…
$103 948
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2 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
Ready-to-Move Furnished Apartment in a Complex with a Pool and Close to Social Amenities in …
$108 036
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3 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
A brand new life starts in the most attractive area of Istanbul, Nişantaşı. A new project ri…
$863 096
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 6
Area 280 m²
$1,29M
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2 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/2
Investment 4 Bedroom Flats in an Elite Complex with a Pool in Antalya Belek Flats are centra…
$266 070
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2 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
Apartments in a Complex with a Pool in a Central Location in Belek Belek, one of Antalya’s m…
$200 498
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2 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/4
Well-Equipped Apartments for Sale in a Prime Location in Belek, Antalya Belek, one of Antaly…
$166 941
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1 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Stage Istanbul is being built in Küçükçekmece for those who want to have a prestigious and c…
$188 000
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/3
2-Bedroom Apartment for Sale with Communal Pool in Belek Antalya Belek is one of Antalya's l…
$99 815
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2 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
Flats in a Pool Complex Close to Belek in Central Kadriye Kadriye, one of Antalya’s key tour…
$175 193
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4 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
Vajra Life Maslak is rising in Maslak, the most prestigious district of Istanbul. It is the …
$442 750
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2 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 4
Furnished 2 Bedroom Garden Apartment in a Central Belek Complex with Pool The apartment for …
$166 241
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4 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Floor 2/3
Fully Furnished 4-Bedroom Duplex Apartment in a Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Kadriy…
$310 650
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2 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/3
Furnished Apartment in an Elite Compound Near Golf Courses and Social Amenities in Belek Ant…
$174 652
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2 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2
Well Designed Investment Flats Near the Golf Course and the Beach in Belek Antalya The flats…
$253 785
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2 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/3
Furnished Apartment within Walking Distance of the Amenities in Belek Antalya Belek is a go…
$136 323
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2 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Apartments in an Elite Complex with a Pool Near the Beach in Belek The apartments …
$252 307
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2 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/3
Furnished Apartments in an Elite Complex with a Pool Near the Beach in Belek The apartments …
$258 041
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1 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/4
Stylish Design Apartments for Sale Near Acısu River in Belek Antalya Belek, one of Antalya's…
$165 299
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2 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/3
2-Bedroom Furnished Flat with Potential High Rental Income in Belek Belek is a tourist resor…
$170 690
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2 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/4
Stylish Design Apartments for Sale Near Acısu River in Belek Antalya Belek, one of Antalya's…
$188 913
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1 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Investment Properties Close to All Daily and Social Amenities in Belek Modern properties are…
$157 789
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Apartment in Gebiz, Turkey
Apartment
Gebiz, Turkey
Area 429 m²
$1,74M
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