Multilevel Apartments for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Mediterranean Region
  5. Multilevel-apartment

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Antalya
16
Multilevel apartments To archive
Clear all
18 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Karakocali, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/4
We are glad to present to your attention three-room apartments, which are located in a moder…
€260,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Karakocali, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 4/4
3+1 Duplex Flat for Sale in Alanya Oba Region, With Redtower Property Assurance. Apartmen…
€305,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Karakocali, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/4
3+1 Duplex Flat for Sale in Alanya Oba Region, With Redtower Property Assurance. Apartment f…
€218,000
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Mersin, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Mersin, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
Район Эрдемли. Квартира дуплекс готовый. Дому 4 года.
€150,000
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Mersin, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 19/20
Дуплекс 5+1. Мерсин, Мезитли, Акдениз махалеси. Возможно получение ВНЖ. ПОДХОДИТ ДЛ…
€275,000
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Alanya, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Floor 6/7
€239,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 4
€319,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 4/5
€242,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Karakocali, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 8/8
3+1 Duplex Flat for Sale in Alanya Tosmur Region, With Redtower Property Assurance. Apart…
€280,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Konakli, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/4
Elite complex in Konakly We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own mult…
€245,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Degirmendere, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Degirmendere, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/6
The benefits of this apartment: Spacious duplex with a garden with a total area of 185 …
€380,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Alanya, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 112 m²
Floor 6/12
For sale light, spacious two-level apartments ( duplex ) 3 + 1, with an area of 112 sq.m, wi…
€245,000
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Alanya, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 280 m²
Floor 5/5
 Kestel is a green and quiet area of Alanya, located between the Taurus Mountains and the Me…
€375,500
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alanya, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Floor 10/11
Mahmutlar is one of the most popular areas of Alanya, with a developed social infrastructure…
€357,000
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Antalya, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Antalya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/4
€131,500
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Antalya, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Antalya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/3
€134,530
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Alanya, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 4
4+1 Garden Duplex Flat for Sale in Alanya Oba Region, With Redtower Property Assurance. A…
€378,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/7
ID AN 23752 Area: Antalya, Undzhaly Object type: Housing under construction Number of rooms:…
€253,000

Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir