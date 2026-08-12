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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

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Antalya
1716
Alanya
256
Muratpasa
1813
Mersin
1669
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749 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Mountain and City View Apartments in a Stylish 2-Block Complex with Rich Amenities in Alanya…
$137,223
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 7
Mountain and Sea-View Flat in a Three-Block Residential Complex in Alanya Alanya is one of t…
$147,601
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1 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
Space, coziness and readiness for life - apartment 1 + 1 in Sarysu, Antalya65 m2, with furni…
$119,544
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 10
Real Estate with Investment Potential Near the Beach in Mahmutlar Alanya Alanya is a popular…
$112,379
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3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Comfortable and High-Quality Apartments with Sea View in Alanya Payallar Payallar, one of th…
$295,726
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3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Mountain and Sea Views Close to Antalya City Hospital in Antalya Kepez Kepez…
$282,883
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
Nestled along the stunning Mediterranean coastline, Avsallar is a vibrant district of Alanya…
$72,031
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Apartments for Sale in Alanya with City and Sea Views The Kale region stands out with its pr…
$989,295
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1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 6
Installment Apartments in a Complex in Altıntaş, Antalya The apartments are located in Altın…
$120,081
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Sea View Apartments in a Complex 800 M from the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Avsallar, one of Alan…
$115,714
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with Separate Kitchens and Communal Pool Konyaaltı Antalya Hurma neighbourhood of…
$399,500
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 7
Flats in a Complex with a Pet Park and Fruit Trees in Demirtaş Demirtaş is a tranquil region…
$121,545
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2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 9
Sea View Flats in a Complex with Rich Social Facilities in Alanya Demirtaş Demirtaş is a res…
$205,509
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Apartments in a Project Near the Sea in the Center of Alanya Alanya is one of the most popul…
$259,183
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2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
City-View Apartments in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Alanya Oba Oba, one of Alanya's mos…
$287,981
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
Investment Apartments with Castle and Sea Views in Alanya Alanya is one of the most importan…
$921,539
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2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/4
Mountain-View Apartments Near the Beach in a Secure Complex with Pool in Antalya These apart…
$286,170
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Apartment 1 000 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Apartment 1 000 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 1000
Bedrooms 1000
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/5
For investment What you get: Apartments in a new complex in a quiet part of Mahmutlar distr…
$156,700
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Floor 8/8
Sea and Pool View Real Estate in a Hotel Concept Complex Near the Airport in Alanya Demirtaş…
$268,084
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/5
Gazipaşa Pazarcı, Facing Tropical Park 1+1 & 3+1 Duplex Apartments in a High-Quality Comple…
$90,147
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Flats with City View in a Single Block Complex by the Sea in Kestel, Alanya Kestel region is…
$339,662
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2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Flats with Magnificent Views in a Single Block Seafront Site in Mahmutlar Alanya In addition…
$385,808
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 5
Brand-New Apartments for Sale Within Walking Distance of All Social Amenities in Mezitli Mer…
$208,855
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 11/13
*📍DOLCE VITA RESIDENCE* *1+1 75m2 11th floor* *Fully furnished* Full Sea View South …
$108,159
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/5
A spacious 2+1 apartment in the prestigious Liman district of Antalya—just 800 meters from t…
$209,344
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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2 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with Social Amenities in Altıntaş, Antalya The apartments a…
$410,394
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/12
Central Apartment in a Rich Amenity Complex in Mahmutlar, Alanya Alanya is an exclusive coas…
$92,302
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1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 9
1-, 2- and 3-Bedroom Terraced Properties for Sale in Aksu Altıntaş The properties are locate…
$94,102
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea View Flats with Amenities of Five Star Hotel in Alanya Kargıcak Kargıcak is one of the h…
$465,404
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/5
Gazipaşa Pazarci Center Location High-Quality Construction Cumhuriyet / Pazarcı / Gazipaşa…
$87,194
VAT
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Agency
gazivisor / Real Estate & Investment
Languages
English, Türkçe
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Property types in Mediterranean Region

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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