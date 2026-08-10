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Apartments for sale in Manavgat, Turkey

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1 BHK
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2 BHK
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10 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Manavgat, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Manavgat, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/10
Apartments in a Project with Rich Social Amenities in Manavgat Side Side, located in the eas…
$184,532
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1 bedroom apartment in Manavgat, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Manavgat, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments in a Project with Rich Social Amenities in Manavgat Side Side, located in the eas…
$161,466
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3 bedroom apartment in Manavgat, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Manavgat, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 2
Stylish Apartments in a Complex with Pool Near the Sea in Manavgat Side Side, one of Antalya…
$199,830
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Manavgat, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Manavgat, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/3
2- Bedroom Furnished Apartment in a Complex Close to the Sea in Antalya Manavgat The apartme…
$155,342
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1 bedroom apartment in Manavgat, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Manavgat, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/3
Apartments for Sale in a Central Location in Side Manavgat Side, one of Antalya’s most impor…
$129,301
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1 bedroom apartment in Manavgat, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Manavgat, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
Stylish Apartments in a Complex with Pool Near the Sea in Manavgat Side Side, one of Antalya…
$129,301
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2 bedroom apartment in Manavgat, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Manavgat, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Floor 2
Stylish Apartments in a Complex with Pool Near the Sea in Manavgat Side Side, one of Antalya…
$184,503
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1 room apartment in Manavgat, Turkey
1 room apartment
Manavgat, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 7/10
Apartments in a Project with Rich Social Amenities in Manavgat Side Side, located in the eas…
$92,266
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3 bedroom apartment in Manavgat, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Manavgat, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 8
$92,969
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1 bedroom apartment in Manavgat, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Manavgat, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
We present you a new project from one of the best developers in Antalya. Belek is one of the…
$226,573
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