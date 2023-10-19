Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Manavgat
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Manavgat, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Manavgat, Turkey
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Manavgat, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 95 m²
Spacious apartments in a residential complex with small details, privileged social zones and…
€445,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with appliances in Manavgat, Turkey
3 room apartment with furniture, with appliances
Manavgat, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 8
€85,000
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kumkoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kumkoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
This unique project provides life-changing apartments for sale in Antalya fit for both livin…
Price on request

Properties features in Manavgat, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir