Apartments for sale in Silifke, Turkey

4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Silifke, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Silifke, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 4
For sale is apartment 3 + 1 in Silifka. The apartments have a total area of 220 m2, located …
€113,500
2 room apartment with parking in Silifke, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking
Silifke, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3
€51,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Isikli, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Isikli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/4
"Zera Homes" offers new apartments 1 + 1 with an area of ​​50 sq.m, and 2 + 1 with an area o…
€75,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Isikli, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Isikli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/4
"Zera Homes" offers new apartments 1 + 1 with an area of ​​48 sq.m, and 2 + 1, with an area …
€50,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Silifke, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Silifke, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer you luxury apartments 2 +1 in a newly built complex with views in Silifke area by Z…
€165,000

