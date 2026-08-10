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Apartments for sale in Silifke, Turkey

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4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Tasucu, Turkey
3 room apartment
Tasucu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/5
$3,33M
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1 bedroom apartment in Catak Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Catak Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 8
📍г. 🏠 1+0 (48 кв.🔸 7 🌊 1 200❗❗🏢 🌳 🛝 🚗 🍖 🏊 🔺 📍👉🏻 💶 ▪ена 32 900€ 🔥ROI 10.25%
$40,222
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1 bedroom apartment in Catak Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Catak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
THE HOUSE BY THE SEA HAS BEEN COMPLETED. Only 12 apartments. REGISTER YOUR OWNERSHIP WITHOU…
Price on request
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TekceTekce
4 room apartment in Tasucu, Turkey
4 room apartment
Tasucu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/4
$4,07M
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