Residential complex New residence near a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey

Kagithane, Turkey
from
$469,766
14/04/2025
$466,865
13/04/2025
$467,139
12/04/2025
$468,879
11/04/2025
$479,477
10/04/2025
$481,431
09/04/2025
$483,847
08/04/2025
$483,547
06/04/2025
$483,833
05/04/2025
$479,425
04/04/2025
$485,829
03/04/2025
$491,216
02/04/2025
$490,185
01/04/2025
$489,075
30/03/2025
$487,578
29/03/2025
$491,218
28/03/2025
$493,011
27/03/2025
$491,283
26/03/2025
$490,976
25/03/2025
$489,296
24/03/2025
$487,623
;
9
ID: 21713
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2391688
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kagithane

About the complex

Namli Vadi is a unique living experience in the heart of Istanbul. Apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are offered to your liking in the 7-storey luxury project with modern design.

Completion - end of 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Vadi Istanbul - 2 minutes
  • Metro station - 5 minutes
  • University - 2 minutes

Location on the map

Kagithane, Turkey

